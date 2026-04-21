St. Bede hopes facing bigger schools pays off: NewsTribune softball notebook

St. Bede softball coach Rob Ruppert talks with his team after a game last season. The Bruins played Saturday in a tournament against Class 3A and 4A teams. Ruppert said he hopes that helps the Bruins later in the season. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The St. Bede softball team faced some larger schools on Saturday at the Elgin Larkin tournament.

The Bruins defeated Larkin 8-2 and Geneva 13-7 to advance to the championship game, where they lost 12-1 to Hampshire.

Larkin and Hampshire are Class 4A teams and Geneva is a Class 3A team. Hampshire won a regional title last season.

St. Bede will play in Class 2A this postseason.

“I thought we played Larkin and Geneva very well,” St. Bede coach Rob Ruppert said. “We hit well and played good defense. Hampshire is a good hitting team. We had a young pitcher throw, and I think she learned a little. I think we learned we can play and beat some good teams. I think the third game, we were a little tired. It was our seventh game of the week and third on the day, all in a row. But seeing better pitching and hitters will definitely help later in the year when regionals start.”

FAMILY CONNECTION

When La Salle-Peru played at Princeton on March 24, L-P coach Randy Huebbe saw some familiar faces in the opposing dugout.

First-year Princeton coach Jessica Strauch is Huebbe’s future daughter-in-law. Huebbe’s son, Ryan, is an assistant coach for the Tigresses.

“One of my biggest thrills this year was coaching a game with my son and his fiancee coaching the opponent,” Randy Huebbe said. “I’m double excited that they are making me a grandpa.”

L-P's Anna Riva rounds second base after blasting a home run against Princeton earlier this season at Little Siberia Field in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

HOME RUN RACE

L-P senior Anna Riva and Princeton junior Avah Oertel have been launching home runs often during the first half of the season as both have sent seven balls over the fence.

Riva now has 15 for her career, which is the most of any player during coach Randy Huebbe’s tenure, which began in 2015. Oertel, meanwhile, has already tied Princeton’s career home run record with 25.

Last season, Oertel led the area in home runs with 12, while Riva was tied for third with seven. Oertel’s teammate, senior Keely Lawson, could also be in the mix for the area home run lead as she has already slugged five this spring.

Oertel also leads the area in batting average (.608), doubles (12), RBIs (30) and runs (24).

SMART ON AND OFF THE FIELD

Senior Jillian Pinter is intelligent on the softball field and in the classroom for St. Bede.

St. Bede coach Rob Ruppert said she plays a key role for the Bruins as the team’s first baseman. Academically, Pinter ranks sixth in her graduating class.

“She is outstanding on defense,” Ruppert said. “She’s one of the best fielders at the position I have seen. She’s very smart on the field. She’s in the game all the time. She’s like the quarterback of our team. She is the first one on the fence to cheer her teammates on. Jill also is ranked No. 6 in her graduating class this year.”

HOT START

Fieldcrest junior TeriLynn Timmerman is off to a hot start.

In five games, Timmerman is hitting .778 (7 for 9) with three doubles and two triples.

Timmerman has over half the team’s total hits (12), and she’s scored seven of the team’s nine runs.

“TeriLynn is having a great start to the season,” Fieldcrest coach Elizabeth Kay said. “It is a true testament to the work she puts in during the offseason. She is patient at the plate and is able to consistently put a good swing on a good pitch.”

FABULOUS FRESHMEN

A couple of freshmen have made a big impact this spring.

Hall’s Bernie Larsen is hitting .394 with two home runs and a team-high 10 RBIs.

At St. Bede, Hannah Heiberger has recently gotten more time on the varsity. She’s hitting .700 with a home run, a triple, nine runs and seven RBIs.

LOADED CONFERENCE

Year in and year out, the Interstate 8 Conference is among the strongest Class 3A conferences in the state, and 2026 is no different.

In the latest Illinois Coaches Association state rankings, five of the six teams in the league are ranked in the top 15 in Class 3A.

Sycamore (10-1) is ranked No. 7, La Salle-Peru (13-8) is No. 11, Morris (14-3) is No. 12, Kaneland (6-5) is No. 14 and Ottawa (9-6) is No. 15.