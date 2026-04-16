L-P girls soccer edges Rochelle for I-8 win: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

L-P's Addie Dawson keeps the ball away from Rochelle's Evelyn Garcia on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 1, Rochelle 0 (PKs): The Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory in penalty kicks Wednesday in La Salle.

Lily Higgins made two saves on PKs and made a penalty kick. She finished with 10 saves for L-P (7-5, 1-3 I-8).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At La Salle: Aubrey Duttlinger won the long jump and triple jump to lead La Salle-Peru to an Interstate 8 Conference dual victory over Ottawa on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers scored 72.5 points to the Pirates’ 64.5.

Duttlinger leapt 5.65 meters in the long jump and 10.79 meters in the triple jump.

Other winners for the Cavs were Kiera Mertes in the 200 meters (27.36 seconds), Aubrey Urbanski in the 400 (1:06.4), Bethany Kasperski in the 1,600 (6:18.48), Ryan Owczarek in the 3,200 (14:39.84), Natillie Wozniak in the high jump (1.5m), Aniya Lumpkins in the pole vault (2.13m) and Kasperski, Yoselin Carlos, Gracie Politsch and Urbanski in the 4x800 relay (11:14.27).

Ottawa won the boys meet 77-69.

Caleb Currie and Griffin Hammers were multiple event winners for L-P. Currie won the long jump (6.36m), the triple jump (13.39m) and high jump (1.85m), and Hammers won the 200 (23.52) and the 400 (51.81).

Other L-P winners were Zachary Pescetto in the 800 (2:15.69), Aavery Hill in the discus (43.16m), Luca Verucchi, Kash Tomsha, Nicholas Campbell and Wyatt Kilday in the 4x200 (1:38.81) and Joseph Wick, Caleb Bjerkaas, Pescetto and Anthony Padilla in the 4x800 (9:24.53).

At Mackinaw: Micheal Beckett won the triple jump (13.48m) and placed second in the long jump (6.5m) to help Fieldcrest place third in a six-team meet Tuesday at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Also for the Knights, Braydin Eplin won the discus (39.14m).

In the girls meet, Fieldcrest placed fifth.

Pru Mangan won the shot put (9.7m) and the discus (33.64m), and Clare Forrest won the triple jump (9.69m).

At Dwight: Taylor Frawley won three events to help the Henry-Midland girls place second in a four-team meet at Dwight.

Frawley won the 100 meters (13.43 seconds), 200 (27.65) and the long jump (4.92m). Stella won the high jump (1.24m) for the Timberducks.

In the boys meet, Brecken Pyles won the high jump (1.73m) and took second in the long jump (5.91m) as Henry finished fourth.

At Shabbona: Earlville’s Daniel Hoffman won the long jump (6.06m), placed second in the 200 meters (24.9 seconds) and third in the 100 (12.11) in a six-team meet Tuesday at Indian Creek.

The Red Raiders placed sixth. DePue finished fifth.

For the Little Giants, Edward Rodriguez was second in the 1,600 (5:15.86) and the 3,200 (11:27.99).

In the girls meet, Earlville finished fifth. DePue was sixth.

Emily Harrison placed second in the discus (21.4m) for the Red Raiders.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Oneida: Bureau Valley placed fifth in a six-team meet Tuesday at ROWVA-Williamsfield.

The Storm’s 4x800-meter relay team of Easton Taylor, Gavin Pistole, Joe Siri and Reid Kalapp placed third in 10:03.32.