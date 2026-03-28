Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber wins 3 medals at Prep Top Times: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Bloomington: Henry-Midland senior Daniella Bumber won three Class 1A medals at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet - the unofficial indoor state meet - on Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.

Bumber placed second in the 400 meters in 58.25 seconds, fifth in the 200 in 26.15 seconds and sixth in the 60 in 7.94 seconds.

Teammate Taylor Frawley finished 20th in the 60 (8.19).

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich claimed two medals, taking third in the 60 hurdles (9.15) and eighth in the 400 (1:01.63). She also finished 14th in the 200 (27.24) and 17th in the 60 (8.13).

Also for the Bruins, Savannah Bray was 18th in the shot put with a toss of 10.25 meters.

Bureau Valley’s Madisyn Shipp brought home a sixth-place medal in the 400 (1:00.8), while teammate Madisyn Shipp took 13th in the triple jump (9.99m).

For the Amboy co-op, Bella Yanos was 11th in the long jump (5.1m) and Olivea Glasper was 16th in the shot put (10.39m).

In the boys meet, Putnam County senior Alex Rodriguez placed third in the shot put with a toss of 16.47 meters.

Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett had a pair of top 10 finishes, taking fourth in the triple jump (13.59m) and ninth in the long jump (6.39m).

For Bureau Valley, Andrew Roth finished eighth in the 60 hurdles (9.01), while Keenyn Richter was 15th in the 400 (53.94) and 17th in the 200 (23.84) and 60 (7.25).

Amboy’s Ian Hassler took 14th in the shot put (14.49m).

BASEBALL

Alleman 9, St. Bede 6 (8 inn.): The Bruins scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to force extra innings but ultimately lost a nonconference game in Peru.

Geno Dinges doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for St. Bede (3-2), while Maks Baker went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Hermes took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Seneca 12, St. Bede 0 (5 inn.): Macy Strauch had the lone hit for the Bruins in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

Strauch also was the losing pitcher for St. Bede (3-3, 0-2 TCC).

Geneseo 15, Princeton 0 (4 inn.): Izzy Gibson doubled for the Tigresses’ lone hit in a nonconference game in Geneseo.

Piper Hansen took the loss in the circle for Princeton (4-2).