Hall baseball scores twice in 7th to beat L-P: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Hall 4, La Salle-Peru 2: The Red Devils scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a nonconference victory Tuesday in La Salle.

Hunter Edgcomb walked and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Greyson Bickett, and Noah Plym doubled and later scored on an error. Bickett was 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.

Luke Bryant earned the win in relief for Hall (2-2-1) as he threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking out three and walking none.

Jameson Hill had one of L-P’s two hits and scored a run. Tyler Spelich took the loss on the mound for the Cavaliers (1-4).

St. Bede 7, Seneca 0: Gino Ferrari and Maks Baker combined for a four-hit shutout as the Bruins opened Tri-County Conference play with a victory in Peru.

Ferrari allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking one in 4 1/3 innings, while Baker gave up one hit and struck out two in 2 2/3 innings.

Baker also played a key role offensively, as he was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Carson Riva was 1 for 3 with three RBIs for St. Bede (3-1), while Alec Tomsha was 1 for 3 and scored two runs.

Henry-Senachwine 6, Putnam County 3: Austin Keith doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run as the Mallards won their Tri-County Conference opener in Granville.

Austin Keith hit a solo home run for Henry (2-3), while Carson Rowe doubled and scored two runs. Rowe also threw a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Traxton Mattingly and Johnathon Stunkel each had RBI doubles for Putnam County (2-1). Stunkel was the losing pitcher.

Mendota 8, Stillman Valley 7: The Trojans scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off win in a nonconference game in Mendota. Aden Tillman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game, and Collin Coss delivered the game-winning single.

Coss finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Mendota (2-0). Quinn Eddy was 2 for 5 with three runs, and Reese Lane drove in two runs.

Dane Doyle earned the win in relief with a scoreless inning, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Bureau Valley 9, Mercer County 3: Logan Philhower was 2 for 5 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs as the Storm won a nonconference game in Aledo.

Reid Maynard was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run for BV (1-1), while Blake Foster was 1 for 3 and scored two runs.

Dylan Howlett earned the win on the mound. He gave up one unearned run on four hits with one strikeout and one walk in five innings.

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 13, Putnam County 2: Harper Schrock went 4 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Mallards to a victory in their Tri-County Conference opener in Granville.

Rachel Eckert was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for Henry (1-1), while Brynna Anderson went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI.

Bella Williams earned the win in the circle, giving up two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts and six walks in a complete game.

Alexis Margis tripled for one of Putnam County’s two hits and scored a run, while Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle for the Panthers (2-1).

Annawan-Wethersfield 11, Mendota 9 (8 inn): Karson Doyle hit a two-run home run as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.

Eva Beetz was 2 for 4 and scored three runs for Mendota (0-3), while Laurali Thompson doubled and drove in three runs. Averie Hazelwood took the loss in the circle.

Mercer County 11, Bureau Valley 3: Emily Wright was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Aledo.

Mallory Maubach-Williams and Avery Bopes each had a hit and an RBI for BV (1-3). Maubach-Williams took the loss in the circle.

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 5, Stillman Valley 0: The Tigresses earned a win in Princeton.

Rochelle 2, Mendota 0: Ariana Sanchez made seven saves as the Trojans lost in Mendota.

MEN’S BASEBALL

Sauk Valley 19, IVCC 13: Owen Dunlap went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Dixon.

Casey Clennon doubled, drove in three runs and scored two runs for IVCC (4-7-1).

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

Black Hawk 7-7, IVCC 1-2: The Eagles lost both games of an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Moline to fall to 4-6.

In the first game, Shae Simons was 1 for 4 and drove in IVCC’s lone run. Lauren Harbison was the losing pitcher as she gave up seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Jenna Setchell went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in the second game, while Simons took the loss in the circle as she allowed seven runs (three earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks.