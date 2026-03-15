Strong pitching staff to lead L-P baseball team in 2026

With its top two pitchers from last year returning along with depth behind them, the La Salle-Peru baseball team will be led by its pitching staff this spring.

“Our strength will be our pitching staff,” L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said. “We have 11 pitchers, and we return our Nos. 1 and 2 from last year. We look forward to seeing our young guys grow against a very tough schedule.”

Senior Gavin Kallis and junior Jett Hill were the Cavaliers’ top pitchers a year ago. Kallis was 5-5 with a 3.01 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched, while Hill went 4-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 43 innins.

Glupczynski said the Cavs are looking for senior Tyler Spelich “to solidify our pitching staff and compete for a more prominent role this year on the mound.”

Junior John Sowers was a late season call-up last season after being the sophomore team’s No. 1 pitcher, while junior Geno Argubright gives L-P a left-handed arm.

“We look for John to carve out a significant role on our pitching staff,” Glupczynski said. “Geno does a great job pounding the zone.”

Senior Ceyton Urbanski, juniors Grey Ernat, Will Gende and Nick Salazar and sophomores Adan Pantoja and Kaden Bertuli also could see time on the mound.

Defensively, junior Brandon Lamps will be behind the plate after seeing 126 innings there last season. Lorenzi, Sowers and Gende may see time at third base. Ernat and Hill will play shortstop. Hill, senior Nolan O’Brien and Urbanski are vying for time at second base. Urbanski, junior Ben Swanson and Sowers will man first base. Senior Braylin Bond, Pantoja, Salazar, Spelich, Kallis, Bertuli, junior Owen, Zbrowski and Argubright could see action in the outfield.

Offensively, the Cavs return a handful of players who were key contributors last season.

Bond hit .301 with 20 runs and 15 RBIs, Ernat had a .347 average with 21 RBIs, 21 runs and 12 steals, Hill his .328 with 14 runs and 12 RBIs, and Lamps hit .280.

“We feel very confident in our offense this year,” Glupczynski said. “We feel that our offense will be well-rounded, which will help us compete against some of the top pitchers in the state of Illinois. Grey Ernat, Jett Hill, Braylin Bond and Brandon Lamps will be key offensive pieces.”

With a strong pitching staff and solid offense, the Cavs are looking to end some droughts this season with their first 20-plus win season since 2014 and first regional championship since 2013. L-P also hopes to contend for the Interstate 8 Conference title.