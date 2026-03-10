With strong core returning, L-P softball looks to make deep postseason run

L-P's Kelsey Frederick signals to the bench after hitting a double during a game last season. (Scott Anderson)

With a strong core of players returning from a team that won 30 games and went a perfect 10-0 in the Interstate 8 Conference, the La Salle-Peru softball team has high hopes entering the 2026 season.

“Obviously, we would love to defend our conference title,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “But more importantly, we definitely want a deep postseason run and bring home some plaques and a fairly large trophy.”

In looking to win their first regional since 2013, the Cavaliers will rely on strong pitching and a high-powered offense.

Senior Taylor Vescogni returns to lead a deep pitching staff.

Last season, the Colgate University recruit went 19-3 with a 1.10 ERA and 249 strikeouts. She was named the Interstate 8 Conference Player of the Year.

Senior Claire Boudreau also is back after going 6-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 72 strikeouts last season, while senior Brie Ruppert returns to the roster after sitting out last season. Ruppert pitched varsity as a sophomore. Junior Sydney Delphi, a varsity newcomer, also will log innings in the circle.

“Pitching is an obvious strength with Vescogni returning,” Huebbe said. “She was a force last year and has now added a drop ball to her list of pitches. She will get a great majority of the starts, and we expect her to win a lot of games for us and probably set most of the pitching records at L-P.

“Claire Boudreau was solid last season, and I expect her to continue that. Brie Ruppert looks very good, and Sydney Delphi will see some innings. Claire Boudreau, Brie Ruppert and Sydney Delphi would all be No. 1 starting pitchers elsewhere.”

Offensively, the Cavs return most of their top weapons from an offense that averaged 7.3 runs per game last season.

Seniors Karmen Piano (.400 average, 15 2B, 38 runs, 19 RBIs, 39 steals), Anna Riva (.377, 7 HR, 13 2B, 39 R, 35 RBI) and Kelsey Frederick (5 HR, 32 R, 27 RBI) and junior MaKenzie Chamberlain (.376, 5 HR, 8 2B, 31 RBI) all put up big numbers last spring.

Piano was the team’s leadoff hitter last season, and Riva hit in the cleanup spot. Senior Lydia Steinbach could potentially move into the No. 2 spot due to her speed and ability to slap.

“We’ve always seemed to be very good offensively, and this year is no different,” Huebbe said. “With five returning three- or four-year varsity starters back, I expect to once again be one of the higher scoring teams anywhere.”

Defensively, Chamberlain returns behind the plate, Frederick is back at shortstop and Piano will once again patrol center field.

Riva moves from first base to the outfield this season, while Steinbach returns to the outfield. Sophie Pyszka and Shayla Turczyn are vying to play second base; Turczyn and Maggie Boudreau will see time at third base. Maggie Boudreau can also play catcher and outfield. Dagny Greer will play first base, while Ruppert, Delphi and Claire Boudreau may see time at first base and designated player.

“There should not be a drop off on defense with most everyone back,” Huebbe said.

Huebbe said the Cavs beefed up the schedule this season. In addition to playing a challenging conference schedule, the nonconference slate includes nine regional champions from last season.

“We have really tried to add some really good teams to the schedule to challenge this group,” Huebbe said.