L-P’s Kamryn Oscepinski finishes 40th at state bowling: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BOWLING

At Rockford: La Salle-Peru senior Kamryn Oscepinski placed 40th in the IHSA state tournament at Cherry Bowl.

Oscepinski rolled a 1,159 six-game series Saturday to finish with a two-day total of 2,344.

Sterling junior Sarah Doughty won the state title with a 2,770.

Harlem claimed the team title with 12,313 pins.

BOYS SWIMMING

At Normal: The La Salle-Peru co-op had three top five finishes and placed sixth among 12 teams in the Normal West Sectional but the Cavaliers did not qualify any swimmers for the state meet.

Freshman Wyatt Dauber had the best finish for the Cavs as he took third in the 100-yard backstroke in 56.57 seconds.

Senior Jonathan Neu placed fifth in the 100 freestyle in 48.96 seconds.

Dauber and Neu teamed with junior Caleb Strand and senior Bo Weitl to finish fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.52.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Harper 71, IVCC 52: The Eagles improved to 11-17 with a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Harper 101, IVCC 78: The Eagles fell to 8-22 with a nonconference loss in Oglesby.