Princeton’s Casey Etheridge, Augustus Swanson advance to state title matches: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

Princeton's Augustus Swanson wrestles Newman's Landon Near during the 62nd annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational in January. Swanson and Near will wrestle for the Class 1A 113-pound state title on Saturday. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS WRESTLING

At Champaign: Princeton seniors Casey Etheridge and Augustus Swanson advanced to state championship matches with semifinal wins during the Class 1A tournament Friday.

In a 165-pound semifinal, Etheridge defeated Coal City senior Mason Garner by 16-9 decision.

Etheridge (49-6) will wrestle Althoff senior Pierre Walton (46-1) in the state title match.

Swanson advanced to the 113 title match by pinning Mercer County freshman Boston Morford in 42 seconds.

Swanson (50-2) will wrestle a familiar foe for the championship in Newman sophomore Landon Near (46-3). Swanson is 3-1 against Near this season.

Also for the Tigers, sophomore Kane Dauber stayed alive in the 138 wrestlebacks with a 19-3 technical fall over Lena-Winslow senior Mauricio Glass on Friday.

Dauber will wrestle Unity freshman AJ Daly in the blood round on Saturday morning with a win guaranteeing him a medal.

GIRLS BOWLING

At Rockford: La Salle-Peru senior Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 1,185 six-game series Friday to advance to the final day of the IHSA state tournament at The Cherry Bowl.

Oscepinski is in 45th place after the first six games. She bowled a 621 in the first session and a 564 in the second session.

Sterling junior Sarah Doughty leads the field with a 1,497 six-game series.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 43, Tri-Valley 40: The Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.