L-P’s Aaron Guenther named NFHS Girls Bowling Coach of the Year in Illinois

La Salle-Peru girls bowling coach Aaron Guenther was selected as a 2025 NFHS Coach of the Year.

One coach is selected in Illinois for each of the sports/activities offered.

According to an IHSA press release, coaches are selected based on “results of the previous school year as well as other elements such as career success, positive leadership, sportsmanship and contributions to the sport.”

Last year in his first season as coach, Guenther led the Cavaliers to an undefeated dual record, the Interstate 8 Conference regular season and tournament titles, the Dixon Regional championship and a fifth-place finish at the state tournament.

The Cavs went undefeated in duals again this school year for the fifth season in a row and claimed the I-8 regular season and conference titles for the fifth year in a row.

“That was a complete surprise, Guenther said about the award. “I knew I’d enjoy coaching bowling because I was familiar with the sport from my senior year of high school and because I got to meet some of the coaches and kids before the season, but I didn’t know just how much fun it was going to be. Kristi Leix and Jeff Miller really taught me the ins and outs of the sport and how to coach it, and the girls embraced me as their new coach and were very open to new ideas. I got lucky to be surrounded by a great team of assistant coaches and players. They made me look far better than I deserve.”

Gunther, who also coaches boys and girls tennis at L-P, and the Cavs begin the postseason Friday at the La Salle-Peru Regional at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.