Mendota boys basketball tops Hall: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 69, Hall 47: The Trojans trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter, but took a six-point lead into halftime and pulled away in the third quarter en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Dane Doyle led Mendota (19-5, 4-1 TRC East) with 16 points, while Cole and Aden Tillman each scored 13 points and Drew Becker added 10 points.

Braden Curran scored 19 points for the Red Devils (11-10, 1-4).

Riverdale 87, Princeton 75: The Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.

Lexington 58, Fieldcrest 49: The Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mendota 35, Hinckley-Big Rock 17: Mariyah Elam had eight points, 17 rebounds and five steals to help the Trojans to a nonconference win in Mendota.

Karson Doyle, Kiah Davidson and Laylie Denault each added five points for Mendota (8-16).

Mercer County 45, St. Bede 44: The Bruins came up short in a nonconference game in Aledo.

Riverdale 54, Princeton 33: Keighley Davis had 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.

Maddie Gibson added five points and three rebounds for Princeton (17-6).

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 2,870, Mendota 1,911: Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 588 series to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Kaitlyn Miller bowled a 566 series for L-P (14-0), while Leah Ricci added a 477 series.

Streator 2,425, St. Bede 2,345: The Bruins came up short in a road match.