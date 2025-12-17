L-P co-op swims to dominating win over Morris

L-P co-op's Jonathan Neu competes in a meet last season. Neu is one of two seniors for the Cavaliers this season. (Scott Anderson)

After losing its first two meets and having illness affect the team last week, the La Salle-Peru co-op boys swim team got on track Tuesday.

The Cavaliers won all 11 events in a 69-25 victory over the Morris co-op in La Salle.

“We lost the first two duals we swam and we had a pretty convincing win today,” L-P coach Rob McNally said. “I think it’ll help team morale. I think they’ll take this and hopefully build on it.”

Senior Jonathan Neu and junior Vince Wargo led the Cavaliers as each won a pair of individual events and swam on two winning relays.

Neu and Wargo helped L-P start off with a win as they teamed with Bo Weitl and Wyatt Dauber to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:52.35.

Wargo swam with Kaiden Lemke, Bryce Marks and Caleb Strand to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.54 and Neu teamed with Dauber, Strand and Weitl to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:49.87.

“Our relays are still kind of in flux with all the freshmen we have on the team,” McNally said. “We’ve got a bunch of good swimmers. I don’t know yet where I’m going to put them in the relays because we haven’t swum enough relays yet. I’ve tried several combinations and that’s deliberate to see which one is going to be the fastest combination. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Neu also swam to victory in the 50 freestyle (22.64 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (59.59 seconds), while Wargo also won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.05) and 100 freestyle (55.77 seconds).

Other winners for L-P were Strand in the 200 freestyle (2:03.4), Lemke in the 200 individual medley (2:32.31), Weitl in the 100 butterfly (1:03.56) and Dauber in the 500 freestyle (5:21.39).

“I was pretty happy with a lot of the times,” McNally said. “But I also realize that we still have a whole bunch of work that we have to do, so we’ll be back in the pool tomorrow and focusing on the sectional meet.”

Neu and Weitl will be counted on for leadership as the only two seniors on the 11-swimmer team.

“I expect that they’re going to both be really good leaders on the team, especially with the young freshmen we have,” McNally said. “I expect that they’ll continue to do that throughout the season, which is all you can ask for from your seniors is to set good examples for the kids and do the best they can in the water.”

McNally said Neu and Weitl are both versatile swimmers who are willing to swim any event to help the team.

“That’s a great characteristic and trademark of a lot of the teams I’ve coached, including this one, is the fact that they will swim what I ask them to swim and they’ll do it without complaint,” McNally said. “I’m very appreciative of that.”

While Neu is versatile, he specializes in the sprint freestyle races and will likely swim in the 500 and 100 freestyle at the sectional meet with a chance to contend for a state berth.

“I think he has a real chance, but freestyle is a pretty common compared to other strokes, so that means he’ll have to work extra hard at sectional in order to either win or make that state-qualifying time,” McNally said. “I don’t think he’s quite there yet (on time). I think he’s about four-tenths of a second off.”

Thomas Zbranek in the 100 butterfly (1:05.77), Thomas Yancey in the 100 freestyle (59.52) and Parker Dyxin in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.66) each placed second for Morris.

“I thought overall we swam really solid,” Morris coach Andrew Porth said. “I was impressed with how our relays put together a strong effort. This team has a lot of guys who have had to step it up this year and they’ve done a great job so far.

“(Our goal is to) drop time. Every time we get in the water, I tell them it’s an opportunity to improve from last week. So far, they’ve lived up to that challenge.”