2025-26 NewsTribune girls bowling preview capsules

With the season just underway, here is a look at the La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall and Mendota girls bowling teams for the 2025-26 season.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Aaron Guenther

Top returners: Kamryn Oscepinski, Leah Ricci, Kaitlyn Miller, Kailey Harper, Evelyn Milton

Newcomers to watch: Tori Campbell, Andi Peterson, Mary Craven, Aydia Petre

Worth noting: The Cavaliers return three starters in Oscepinski, Ricci and Miller who were part of last year’s team that placed fifth at state. Oscepinski averaged a 185.6 last season, placed eighth at state and was the NewsTribune Girls Bowler of the Year, Ricci averaged 182.2 and Miller averaged 175.9. “We are incredibly deep and experienced,” Guenther said. “Not many teams return three bowlers when they finish that high at the state tournament. Having them back at the top is a great start, but having other bowlers who are able to step in and help us maintain that level of bowling is essential to repeating our success from last year.” Harper and Milton also saw some varsity action last winter, while Campbell, Peterson, Craven and Petre also are in the mix to fill out the starting lineup. “Kailey and Evelyn got varsity experience last year, so they have been there already and are ready if called up,” Guenther said. “Tori, Andi, Mary and Aydia have worked hard so that, if needed, they’ll be ready as well. Practices have been very competitive and everyone is trying to fill the shoes we graduated last year.” L-P, which won the Oregon Invitational on Saturday for the third year in a row, looks to repeat as Interstate 8 Conference and regional champions and return to state. “By average, we graduated our top two bowlers from last year, but we had others step up big time come playoff time,” Guenther said. “We are hoping to replicate that success and have everyone peaking at the same time at the end of the season.”

St. Bede

Coach: Buck Emmerling

Top returners: Maddy Fabish, Chipper Rossi, Sophia No, Jay Lynne Finley

Newcomers to watch: Catherine Moench, Lily Soliman, Anna Cyrocki

Worth noting: The Bruins return a solid core of four, led by Fabish, who had an area-best 201.5 average last season and placed second at the Dixon Regional. Moench will join the four returners in the starting lineup, while Soliman and Cyrocki also will be in the mix. Soliman and Cyrocki bowled as freshmen but were not on the team the last two seasons. “We have a solid five and we’ll have to figure out who our sixth person is,” St. Bede assistant Eric Acuncius said. “Maddy’s going to be our leader. She’s been bowling for a long time. This is her fourth year on varsity and she’s made it as far as sectionals. We’re hoping this year she can go one step further and be the first girl to ever make state (from St. Bede).” Acuncius said he looks for the Bruins to be competitive in their matches and tournaments. “I want to be able to compete,” Acuncius said. “I think we can compete with anybody probably outside of L-P. I think we’ll be good. I think in some tournaments we play in we’ll have a chance of placing if we’re on our ‘A’ games.”

Hall

Coach: Nate Diaz

Bowlers: Ava Diaz, Kaitlyn Sears, Kinze Helm, Raigan Carr, Payton Miller, Alyssa Edwards, Jordyn Edwards

Worth noting: Miller led the Red Devils with a 907 six-game series at the Oregon Hawk Invitational on Saturday. Diaz rolled an 887 and Kinze Helm had an 810. Those were the only three Hall bowlers to compete in all six games. Sears (4 games), Carr (3 games), Jordyn Edwards (3 games) and Alyssa Edwards (2 games) also saw action in the tournament.

Mendota

Coach: Jason Artman

Top returners: Sami Nelson

Newcomers to watch: Gracie Botts, Leah Stamberger, Eliana Eames, Lexi Saylor, Meghan Wiley, Audri Askin, Myleigh Sproston, Abby Sindel, Angel Lara

Worth noting: Artman takes over as coach of a young Trojans roster that only returns Nelson, who is a sophomore. “I’ve coached a lot of sports and a lot of kids over many years,” said Artman, who has previously been Mendota’s boys soccer coach. “The enjoyment comes from helping kids learn and seeing them improve. With a young group like this that is very much new to bowling, there are likely going to be a lot of those moments the kids learn what they can do and develop an appreciation for the game.” Nelson, Botts, Eames and Saylor started for the Trojans as they opened the season Saturday at the Oregon Invite. “Right now they are hungry to learn and quite coachable,” Artman said. “If we keep that attitude, we’ll make progress throughout the year and they’ll hopefully have a foundation to work on through the offseason.” Artman said the goal for the team is constant improvement. “Right now, our competition is with ourselves, constantly striving to find the consistency that will allow us to make adjustments as we learn the game” Artman said. “We have to learn to control the controllables and focus on ourselves. We’ve seen girls have 10, 15, 30-pin improvements over their best game already. That’s possible early. We have to understand it’s tough to sustain, but it is a sign that we’re learning to focus on our approach, find our spots and develop a more consistent shot.”