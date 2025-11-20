St. Bede wants to ‘score off defense, play fast’

St. Bede's Gino Ferrari runs in the lane to score on a layup during a game last season. (Scott Anderson)

The St. Bede boys basketball team has a strong nucleus returning as coach Brian Hanson enters his 10th season leading the program.

Last season the Bruins went 14-19 overall - matching the best record in Hanson’s tenure - and 4-5 in the Tri-County Conference while winning their regional opener.

Senior Gino Ferrari was the team’s leading scorer last season at 10.6 points per game while also contributing 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and and 0.6 blocks per game.

Classmates Gus Burr (3.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.6 spg) and Carson Riva (6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.2 spg) also bring experience for the Bruins.

Hanson said Burr is a “tough defender,” while Riva “does a little of everything.”

Seniors AJ Hermes and Jose De La Torre are returning players who will step into larger roles this season. De La Torre will provide ball handing and defense for St. Bede.

Juniors Geno Dinges and Alec Tomsha and sophomore Graham Ross are newcomers who could make an impact for the Bruins.

“Geno Dinges is a point guard who has a great nose for the game,” Hanson said. “Alec Tomsha is a very good shooter. Graham Ross is 6-foot-2 with scoring ability.”

Hanson expects defense to be a strength for the Bruins, who allowed 54.8 points per game last season.

“We have the ability to guard and we want to pressure,” Hanson said.

Offensively, Hanson expects Ferrari and Riva to be among the Bruins’ leading scorers. Ferrari had multiple 20-point games last season, while Riva showed his scoring potential with a 26-point game last year.

“We’re looking to score off our defense and play fast,” Hanson said. “We should be able to get points from multiple sources.”

Hanson said St. Bede’s goals are to win 20 or more games and make a regional run. The Bruins are looking for their first 20-win season since going 23-6 in 2012 and are hoping to win their first regional championship since the 1999-2000 season.