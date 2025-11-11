2025-26 NewsTribune boys bowling preview capsules

Members of the La Salle-Peru boys bowling team pose for a photo after placing third in the Minooka Regional last season. The Cavaliers return five players from that squad with hopes of qualifying for state this season. (Photo provided by Melissa Olivero)

With the season just underway, here is a look at the La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County and Mendota boys bowling teams for the 2025-26 season.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Randy Gunia

Top returners: Emerson Vaszquez, sr.; Aiden McCray, jr.; Grady Sandor, jr.; Lorenzi Marquis, sr.; Joey Patyk, sr.

Newcomers to watch: John Ricci, sr.; Nathan Leffers, so.; Cooper Tuczyn, so.; Mason Huitron, jr.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers bring back five bowlers from last year’s team that placed second in the Interstate 8 Conference and qualified for the sectional, led by NewsTribune All-Area bowlers Vazquez (191 average, all-conference) and McCray (190, honorable mention I-8). Lorenzi (180) also was honorable mention all conference, while Sandor had a 182 average. “We have experience through the top five bowlers,” Gunia said. “All five were part of the sectional qualifying team, and most have spent some time during the offseason refining their knowledge and level of play.” Ricci, Leffers, Turczyn and Huitron are the front-runners for the sixth spot in the lineup. “Our goals are to keep with last year’s strong finish and progress to get a team state qualifier,” Gunia said. “There is often a bit of luck associated with advancing, but hopefully our experience and efforts in the offseason can overcome the obstacles to earn that coveted state berth.”

St. Bede

Coach: Buck Emmerling

Top returners: None

Newcomers to watch: Ryan Soliman, sr.; Julian Villava, sr.; Garrett Kelly, fr.; Damien Dissell, fr.; Evan Jasiek, fr.

Worth noting: The Bruins have a very inexperienced roster with no returning bowlers. “The team has very little experience bowling in competition of any kind,” Emmerling said. “We hope to improve daily so we can become competitive. We have a lot of work to do.”

Hall

Coach: Nate Diaz

Top returners: Ian Quartucci, so; Dawson Huffman, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Blake Miller, fr.; Mason Bickett, fr.; Smith Carruthers, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Devils have a very young roster with Huffman and classmate Martin Aldana the only two upperclassmen on the team. Huffman and Quartucci will provide experience as varsity returnees, while Diaz expects a trio of freshmen to lead the way in Miller, Bickett and Carruthers. “I have three amazing freshmen boys who have worked their butts up and are stepping up to varsity to hopefully make a huge impact,” Diaz said. “The strength of the team is we are young, so they have time to improve.” Diaz said the goal for the Red Devils is to “see some awards brought back to Hall.” Diaz said Carruthers can contend for postseason advancement if the Red Devils don’t move on as a team.

Mendota

Coach: Matt Bauer

Top returners: Alex Holland, sr.; Paxton Bauer, sr.; Kooper Novak, sr.; Caeleb Ensor, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Toby Bulen, jr.; Corbin Doll, so.; Harlan Gallagher, sr.; Cole Nosalik, so.; Lukas Nelson, jr.

Worth noting: The Trojans will be led by a trio of very experienced seniors who have been contributing on the varsity since they were underclassmen, including helping Mendota to a 15-0 regular season and a sectional berth as sophomores. “Experience and maturity, hands down, (are our strengths),” Matt Bauer said. “Our top three have been bowling together since they were 5 and 6 years old. Strength in the mental aspect of the game and being involved in multiple postseasons will help this group tremendously. Our coaching staff always had high hopes in the past, but this team just feels different. It feels good, really good. We have all watched them grow and mature into young men who really enjoy and have a passion for the sport and continually want to get better.” Paxton Bauer was the 2024-25 NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year as he had a 197 average and was a state qualifier. Holland (209 average, sectional qualifier) and Novak (190) were NT All-Area picks. Ensor “has already shown great improvement in his strike shot and spare shooting,” Matt Bauer said. Bulen and Doll will have larger roles on the team after “showing massive improvement” and will be in the mix for the fifth spot. Matt Bauer said this year’s Trojans hope to get over the hump and qualify for state after the 15-0 2023-24 squad fell 58 pins short. “Our goal for this year is simple - do everything you can to achieve what the 2023-24 team did, only do it better,” Matt Bauer said. “They don’t have to be perfect, just be better. They were all sophomores on that team and they had a lot of pressure on them. Now that the pressure is off and they have all improved dramatically, that goal is 1005 achievable and then some.”