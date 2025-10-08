St. Bede pulls out three-set victory: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede def. Parkview Christian 25-18, 22-25, 26-24: Nelle Potthoff had 11 kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces as the Bruins pulled out a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Hanna Waszkowiak had five kills, four blocks and an ace for St. Bede, while Lily Bosnich contributed nine digs and two aces.

Princeton def. Kewanee 25-20, 25-15: Caroline Keutzer had 10 kills, 10 points, an ace, three digs and a block to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Kewanee.

Makayla Hecht had 16 assists, nine points and four digs for Princeton (13-13, 5-3), while Keely Lawson had seven points, an ace, six digs, six kills and a block.

Fieldcrest def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-16, 25-18: Macy Gochanour had 15 assists and 10 digs to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Pru Mangan had eight kills and 10 digs for Fieldcrest (11-14-2), while Kelani Armstrong added six kills and two blocks.

Seneca def. Putnam County 25-9, 25-20: Myah Richardson had eight kills, six digs, four assists and two blocks as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference match in Seneca.

Kennedy Holocker had 14 digs, two kills and two aces for PC, while Britney Trinidad added eight digs and five assists.

Newman def. Mendota 25-18, 25-19: Elaina Koch had 10 points, five kills and a block as the Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.

Laylie Denault put down seven kills for Mendota, while Eva Beetz added seven assists, five points and two aces.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Morris: Sam Nauman and Finley Jobst each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the La Salle-Peru co-op won a pair of duals.

The Cavaliers beat Morris 105-67 and topped Bloomington Central Catholic 115-43.

Nauman won the 200-meter individual medley (2:32.89) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.5) and Jobst won the 200 freestyle (2:24.53) and the 100 butterfly (1:16.24).

Nauman and Jobst teamed with Dawysnn Kettman and Anna Weitl to win the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.78). Nauman, Anna Weitl, Clara Weitl and Kettman won the 200 medley relay (2:20.26) and Jobst, Addisyn Budnick, Lily Miller and Clara Weitl won the 400 freestyle relay (4:49.52).

Also for L-P, Kettman won the 50 freestyle (30.7 seconds), Anna Weitl won the 100 freestyle (1:08.14) and Lillian Clayton won the 400 freestyle (5:15.57).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peru: La Salle-Peru’s Gianni Verucchi (16:51) and Griffin Hammers (18:03) placed one-two in a three-team meet at Baker Lake.

The Cavaliers tallied 20 points to beat Plano (35). Newark did not have enough runners for a team score.

In the girls race, Kiely Domyancich (22:11), Ryan Owczarek (22:16) and Yoselin Carlos (23:01) finished one-two-three.

BOYS SOCCER

Princeton 4, Stillman Valley 0: Jakoby Smallwood scored three goals to help the Tigers to a victory in Princeton.

Erfaan Yousufy also scored for Princeton (4-15-1), while Tyler VandenVenter, Cayden Beaber and Jonah Taylor had assists.

DePue-Hall 4, Earlville 0: The No. 6-seeded Little Giants shut out the No. 7 Red Raiders in a Little Ten Conference Tournament consolation semifinal in DePue.

The Little Giants will play No. 4 IMSA in the consolation final at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hinckley-Big Rock.

MEN’S GOLF

At Byron: IVCC placed sixth among 10 teams at the Arrowhead Conference Tournament at Prairieview Golf Course.

The Eagles carded a 323-342-332-997.

Chandler Creedon led IVCC as he placed 12th with a 75-77-78-230.