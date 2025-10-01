3 L-P girls golfers advance to sectional: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru's Sophia Chiu watches her drive off the 12th hole in the Class 2A Rich Township Regional girls golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in University Park. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

GIRLS GOLF

At University Park: La Salle-Peru senior Sophia Chiu and sophomores Quinn Mertes and Mary Craven earned sectional berths out of the Class 2A Rich Township Regional on Tuesday at Deer Creek Golf Course.

“To see Sophia make it out of regional her senior year is great,” L-P coach Patrick Goy said. “I know she was disappointed about not making it last year despite having a solid season overall, so I’m happy for her that her senior season continues.

“For Mary and Quinn to take that next step in their games and make it out of regional as sophomores is both exciting and encouraging. This should give them confidence and something to build on for their next two years as well.”

Chiu tied for 22nd with a 95, while Mertes carded a 97 to place 24th. Craven had a 99 to tie for 25th.

The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team will play in the Pekin Sectional on Monday.

The Cavaliers tallied a 392 to place sixth.

“We knew it was going to be a grind today and that we needed to stay patient and not get discouraged if we had a bad hole,” Goy said. “The last qualifying spots out of regional are usually separated by just a shot or two, which happened to be the case today, so I thought they all just maintained that mentality today and stayed in the game until they finished the 18th hole.

“I’m very proud of the girls for making it out and having their seasons continue.”

La Salle-Peru's Mary Craven watches her drive off the 12th hole in the 2A Rich Township Regional girls golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in University Park. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

At Lanark: Bureau Valley’s Michaela Noder shot a 112 and Gracie Phillips a 152 as their season ended in the Class 1A Eastland Regional at Lake Carroll Golf Course.

BOYS SOCCER

At Mendota: The championship game is set for the inaugural Three Rivers Conference Tournament.

No. 1 seeded-Mendota beat No. 4 Orion-Sherrard 5-0, and No. 2 Kewanee edged No. 6 DePue-Hall 2-1 in the semifinals.

For the Trojans, Isaac Diaz scored two goals, while Abel Nanez, Johan Cortez and Ramiro Palacios each had a goal. Gianni Figueroa made four saves for Mendota.

The Trojans and Boilermakers play for the title at 6 p.m. Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Seneca: St. Bede’s RJ Hermosillo placed sixth in the Tri-County Conference Meet.

Hermosillo finished the 3-mile course in 18:52.3, while teammate Adrian Hermosillo was 12th in 19:30.6. Dominik Avila was 15th in 20:07.7.

The Bruins placed third with 63 points, finishing behind Seneca (39) and Lowpoint-Washburn (52). Putnam County (105) was fourth, and Henry-Midland (132) was sixth among the six teams.

Carter Baxter was ninth in 19:14.8 for the Panthers, while Max Dalton finished 13th in 19:37.8 for the Timberducks.

In the girls race, St. Bede’s Jemma Finley placed fourth in 21:36.2.

At El Paso: La Salle-Peru’s Gianni Verucchi placed 18th in the El Paso-Gridley Invitational.

He ran the 3-mile course in 17:39. Teammate Griffin Hammers finished 44th in 18:57.8.

The Cavaliers finished 13th among the 19 teams.

In the girls race, L-P placed 10th among the 13 teams. Kiely Domyancich led the Cavs, as she finished 34th in 24:41.9.

Fieldcrest’s Emma Martyn was 54th in 26:03.3.

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine d. Williamsfield/ROWVA 25-12, 25-12: Taylor Frawley had 18 digs, 10 points and an ace as the Mallards stayed perfect with a nonconference victory in Henry.

Rachel Eckert had 13 assists, eight points, one ace and five digs for Henry (21-0), while Brooklynn Thompson contributed 12 digs and seven kills.

Earlville d. Indian Creek 25-13, 25-17: Liz Vazquez had 15 digs to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Shabbona.

Payton Actis had 11 points, one ace and six assists for Earlville, while Addie Scherer and Audrey Scherer had five kills each.

Newman d. Princeton 25-14, 23-25, 25-21: Keely Lawson had nine kills, six digs and three points as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.

Caroline Keutzer had nine kills for Princeton (11-9, 4-3 TRC East), while Makayla Hecht had 26 assists and five digs.

Serena d. DePue 25-5, 25-7: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference match in Serena.

Yorkville Christian d. St. Bede 25-21, 25-22: The Bruins lost a nonconference match in Yorkville.

GIRLS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 123, Morrison 36: Finley Jobst and Sam Nauman each won two individual events and swam on a pair of winning relays as the Cavaliers earned a victory in Morrison.

Jobst won the 50-yard freestyle (28.09 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:12.0), while Nauman won the 100 butterfly (1:04.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.34).

Jobst and Nauman swam with Anna Weitl and Dawsynn Kettman to win the 200 medley relay (2:05.41) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.77).

Anna Weitl also won the 100 freestyle (1:02.08).

Other winners for the Cavs were Addisyn Budnick in the 200 freestyle (2:15.25), Clara Weitl in the 200 IM (2:32.21), Lillian Clayton in the 500 freestyle (5:56.28) and Budnick, Emily Lowery, Lily Miller and Clara Weitl in the 400 freestyle relay (4:23.04).

GIRLS TENNIS

Alleman 8, St. Bede 1: Chipper Rossi and Elsie Solimon won 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles for the Bruins in a loss in Rock Island.