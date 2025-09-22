NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Myah Richardson

Putnam County sophomore Myah Richardson has been a strong all-around player for the Panthers since she joined the varsity team last season as a freshman.

Her all-around skill showed last week.

Richardson had 31 kills, 22 assists, six blocks and 24 digs in three matches, including 18 kills, 16 digs, 11 assists, seven points, two aces and two blocks in a three-set win over Hall.

“Myah played with incredible intensity this week,” Putnam County coach Amy Bell said. “Her court awareness is outstanding. She consistently finds open spots and makes smart decisions under pressure. At the net, she’s a dominant presence, putting up a strong block that challenges opponents. As a setter, she’s been working hard to run a dynamic offense, always looking for opportunities to better the ball and keep us competitive.”

For her performance, Richardson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Richardson answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

Besides Putnam County’s gym, where is your favorite place to play volleyball?

Richardson: I enjoy spending time at the JJR (Next Level Training) gym in La Salle with coach Jenn Crum as she has truly taught me how to be a great volleyball player but an even better teammate. And (I enjoy playing) at the AAU national championships in Orlando.

Do you prefer to set or hit the ball?

Richardson: Although I truly love getting kills, I love being the one to help my teammates succeed by giving them a good ball to attack.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against in any sport?

Richardson: I believe the best athlete I’ve competed against is probably Anna Hjerpe from Serena or Kijah Lucas from St. Bede.

What are your goals for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?

Richardson: My goals this season are to continue to do great things even if it doesn’t result in a win and build on for the next few seasons.

What is your pre-game routine?

Richardson: My pre-game routine after our team talk is jump rope forward and backwards 50 times each, do my ankle exercises and shoulder work and then say a prayer and be ready to zone in for the game.

If you could go to homecoming with any celebrity, who would it be?

Richardson: If I could go to homecoming with any celebrity, I think it would have to be Hudson Westbrook or whoever plays Cole in the show ‘My Life with the Walter Boys.’

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Richardson: Most definitely English. I love being able to learn about writing and put it into hands-on experience. Although I don’t have it this year, I loved my Ag classes last year. They were the joy of my days and the teachers were great.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Richardson: I don’t think I have any hidden talents but they say my court awareness is a strong talent.

What is the best book you’ve ever read?

Richardson: The best book I’ve ever read would have to be ‘Moo.’ I don’t know who it’s by and I haven’t seen it in years, but I could tell you the whole story in my sleep.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Richardson: My performance last week was not really the best of my abilities, but I was strong for my team continuing to better the ball and stay on track to make sure the team did well even if I didn’t because as they say, there’s no I in team.