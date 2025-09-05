NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Brookylnn Thompson

The Henry-Senachwine volleyball team is off to a hot start to the season as the Mallards remain undefeated.

Senior Brookylnn Thompson has played a key role in Henry’s streak to open the year.

Last week, Thompson had 12 points, four aces, six digs and four kills against Galva, 10 points, three aces and two kills against LaMoille, and contributed 12 points, seven digs and four kills in Henry’s Tri-County Conference opener against Putnam County.

“Brooklynn has had a great start to our season,” first-year Henry coach Hope Vinson said. “She puts her all into everything she does and has put in a lot of work preparing for this season. She was a force for us at the serving line last week and I am excited to see her serve continue to improve. Our front line is really balanced, so she is doing a great job of making her swings count and has been crucial for us on defense so far.”

For her performance, Thompson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Thompson answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?

Thompson: I started playing at 8 years old when Henry was first starting up a club program. I was one of three second graders on a second-fourth grade 10U team. I loved it from the start.

What do you enjoy about playing volleyball?

Thompson: I really enjoy the chemistry of being on the court. I’ve played with a lot of different people, and games are so much fun with good chemistry. I also really enjoy the quick pace of the game, how every second of a rally has some sort of thinking and physical movement to it. It makes it a lot of fun both physically and mentally.

What makes you a good volleyball player?

Thompson: I’ve played a lot of volleyball over the years, so I know a lot about the game. My former coach used to say that I had a really high volleyball IQ and that is definitely something that helps me to play well. I guess the biggest reason though is that I love it so much. I want to play all the time with anyone, anywhere. I’ll play sand, I’ll play water, I’ll play grass and I’ll even play mud.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Thompson: That’s a tough one. I would say it’s a tie between winning the sectional semifinal game against Brimfield last year to earn us a spot in the Sweet 16 (in volleyball), or winning the sectional final in softball this past spring, placing us in the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Both were incredible experiences.

Besides volleyball season, what do you enjoy about fall?

Thompson: Fall is my favorite season. I love the leaves changing and I really enjoy the more temperate temperatures that come with October. I also really enjoy that my birthday is in the fall.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Thompson: Hands down, my Grandma Jan’s party potatoes. My cousin and I single-handedly go through a whole pan ourselves at each family gathering.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Thompson: I’m not an avid TV watcher, but if I had to pick, probably ‘Hamilton.’ I can literally sing every word of that musical.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Thompson: I would go to Europe because there is so much history in such a condensed area that I feel I could visit a lot of it in a short amount of time.

What are your plans after high school?

Thompson: Definitely college, though I haven’t decided which one. Long term though, I hope to pursue a career in law.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Thompson: Individually, it was a great start to my senior season, but I hope it was just a warm-up. I have big goals this year.