L-P volleyball wins on the road: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Pontiac 0: The Cavaliers won 25-16, 25-20 in a nonconference match in Pontiac.

Princeton 2, Kewanee 0: Caroline Keutzer slammed down 10 kills to lead the Tigresses to a 25-20, 25-14 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Princeton.

Kathy Maciczak served 12 points and two aces for Princeton (5-3, 2-0 TRC East), while Makayla Hecht had 22 assists.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Seneca 0: Rachel Eckert had 13 points, two aces, 10 assists, five digs and four kills to help the Mallards to a 25-14, 25-19 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.

Brynna Anderson had seven assists, seven digs, six kills and five points for Henry (5-0, 2-0 TCC), while Taylor Frawley contributed eight digs and seven points.

Earlville 2, DePue 0: Bailey Miller had seven digs and five kills to help the Red Raiders to a 25-14, 25-18 Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.

Payton Actis served 12 points and four aces for Earlville (3-1, 1-0 LTC), while Audrey Scherer added six assists.

Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0: The Knights won 25-19, 25-19 in their Heart of Illinois Conference opener in Fisher.

Midland 2, Putnam County 0: Myah Richardson had 11 kills, 11 digs, five points, three aces and two assists as the Panthers lost 25-23, 25-20 in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Sarah Wiesbrock had 17 digs for PC (5-4, 0-2 TCC).

Newman 2, Mendota 0: The Spikers lost 25-11, 25-21 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Hall 0: The Red Devils lost 25-18, 25-20 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Spring Valley.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 9, Orion-Sherrard 0: Johan Cortez scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Mendota.

Cesar Casas had two goals and an assist, Danny Garcia scored a goal and had two assists, Isaac Diaz contributed a goal and an assist and Omar Nanez and Ramiro Palacios each added a goal for Mendota (7-1).

BOYS GOLF

At Lacon: Caden Carls carded a 38 to earn medalist honors and help St. Bede to a victory in a triangular at Lacon Country Club.

The Bruins shot a 164 to beat Bureau Valley (171) and Midland (171).

Ty Carls (40), Zach Husser (41) and Gavin Lamboley (45) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.

Wyatt Novotny led the Storm with a 39, while Logan Philhower had a 42 and Chase Stier and Atticus Middleton each added a 45.

Princeton 171, Kewanee 190: Jackson Mason notched four birdies and shot a 2-under-par 34 to claim medalist honors and lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Princeton.

Stihl Brokaw carded a 42 for Princeton, while Noah Morton had a 44 and Beckett Funderberg added a 51.

At Deer Grove: Dane Doyle carded a 40 to share medalist honors as Mendota came up a stroke short in a triangular at Deer Valley Golf Course.

Rockford Lutheran won with a 168 followed by the Trojans (169) and Rock Falls (194).

Grady Jones and Tayven Orozco each shot a 42, while Ashtyn Stamberger added a 45.

Serena 166, Earlville 174: Aaden Browder and Hunter Schubbe each shot a 40 to share medalist honors as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference match at Earlville Country Club.

Jonathan Anderson had a 48 for Earlville and Landen Tirevold had a 50.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peru: St. Bede’s Chris Gedraitis placed fifth, finishing the 2.83-mile course in 17:55.39, to help the Bruins to a victory at home.

St. Bede tallied 33 points to beat Hinckley-Big Rock (25), Henry-Midland (73) and Marquette (88). Seven schools total had runners competing.

Adrian Hermosillo (18:50.42) and Domonic Avila (19:01.83) placed ninth and 10th, respectively, for the Bruins.

Max Dalton was the top finisher for the Timberducks as he was seventh in 18:18.42.

In the girls race, St. Bede’s Jemma Finely was runner-up in 21:22.83.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

IVCC 3, Kishwaukee 2: Aubree Acuncius had 24 assists and five aces as the Eagles won 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13, 15-12 in an Arrowhead Conference match Wednesday in Oglesby.

Ava Currie had 15 kills, three aces and two blocks for IVCC (3-3), while Malayna Pitte had 10 kills and seven aces, Kaitlyn Anderson put down 14 kills and Kealey Rick contributed 20 digs.