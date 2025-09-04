Mendota soccer routs Rochelle: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 8, Rochelle 1: Isaac Diaz notched a hat trick and had an assist to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory Wednesday in Rochelle.

Johan Cortez scored two goals and tallied three assists for Mendota (6-1), while Cesar Casas and Danny Garcia each had a goal and an assist. Alex Beetz also scored a goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County 2, Galva 0: Kennedy Holocker had seven digs, four points, two aces and a kill as the Panthers won 25-16, 25-9 in a nonconference match in Galva.

Britney Trinidad had eight points and five assists for PC (5-3), while Myah Richardson contributed five kills, five digs, three points, one ace and two assists.

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Creek: Brody Hartt shot a 40 to earn medalist honors as Mendota won a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Mendota Golf Club in Mendota.

The Trojans carded a 166 to edge Hall (167) and Rockridge (175).

Grady Jones and Tayven Orozco each had a 41 for Mendota, while Ashtyn Stamberger added a 44.

Noah Plym and Luke Bryant each had a 41 to lead the Red Devils, while Johnni Escatel had a 42 and Joseph Perez a 43.

Bureau Valley 174, Sterling 191: Logan Philhower shot a 40 to claim medalist honors and lead the Storm to a nonconference victory at Emerald Hills Golf Course in Sterling.

Wyatt Novotny (41), Atticus Middleton (44) and Chase Stier (49) rounded out the scores for BV.

Amboy 193, Pearl City 200: Gage Mumm carded a 45 to share medalist honors as the Clippers won a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference dual at Shady Oaks Country Club in Amboy.

GIRLS GOLF

At Bloomington: Fieldcrest carded a 230 to finish behind Tri-Valley (184) but ahead of Blue Ridge (247) in a Heart of Illinois Conference triangular at Highland Park Golf Course.

Alannah Halley led the Knights with a 55, followed by Zoe McFall (56), Ivory Bryant (59) and Olivia Bernardi (60).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 9, Moraine Valley 0: The Eagles swept the match in Flossmoor.

Ellie Taylor, Eva Cervantes, Grace Pecchio, Izzy Pecchio, Raleigh Leininger and Mina Jones won in singles.

In doubles, Taylor and Makenzie Eichelkraut won 8-4 at No. 1, Izzy Pecchio and Leininger won 8-4 at No. 2 and Phoebe Shetterly and Joyce Walkling won 8-1 at No. 3.

MEN’S SOCCER

Rock Valley 4, IVCC 3: Jarred Kapp, David Escobedo and Evan Snook each scored a goal as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Rockford.

Jabu Mooketsi made six saves for IVCC (2-2).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Rock Valley 8, IVCC 0: The Eagles fell to 0-3-1 with a nonconference loss in Rockford.