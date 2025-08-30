IVCC men’s soccer to rely on strong goalkeeper, defense

Ottawa's Evan Snook (23) and L-P's Alex Rax chase the ball during a game last season in La Salle. Snook is a freshman at IVCC and is playing defense for the Eagles men's soccer team. (Scott Anderson)

The IVCC men’s soccer team has had trouble with injuries early in the season.

“It’s been a tough start with a lot of key players injured very early on,” IVCC coach Tim Cottingim said. “Once we get healthy, I have high expectations for this team.”

Despite the injuries, the Eagles expect to be competitive due to the return of goalkeeper Jabu Mooketsi, who is the all-time leader for shutouts in IVCC history and was an all-region selection last season.

Mooketsi made 85 saves and had a .752 save percentage in 14 games last season while recording six shutouts.

“Defense is probably our biggest strength with the goalkeeper we have,” Cottingim said.

The Eagles return center defender Liam Clarkson, who was all-region in 2023, and center back/midfielder Rutger Noordegraaf.

IVCC also has several newcomers who will help the defense, such as Nate Diedrich and transfer David Escobedo.

“We have a pile of injuries across our backline right now, but Mooketsi can keep us in a lot of games,” Cottingim said.

Cottingim said the Eagles have “a very solid rotation” in Ottawa graduate Evan Snook, Lucas Flores, Yohann Cha, whom Cottingim called “a very talented player,” and returner Tiago Lima.

Jakob Stumm is IVCC’s top returning offensive weapon after scoring three goals and recording two assists last season.

Newcomers Fabricio Barron and Angel Lemus will also play on the wing and look to help the Eagles improve their offense after they scored just 19 goals in 16 games last season.

“It’s really up for grabs,” Cottingim said about who will be the Eagles’ top goal scorers. “Offense was a real struggle for us last year, so there is opportunity for someone to step up.”

Cottingim said the goals for the Eagles always remain the same as IVCC looks to contend for the Arrowhead Conference and region championships.

“We aim high,” Cottingim said.

The Eagles finished 4-8-4 last season.