Hall finishes 5th at L-P invite: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At La Salle: Hall’s Joseph Perez shot a 74 on Thursday to place fifth at the La Salle-Peru Invitational at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.

The Red Devils placed fifth with a 325. Ottawa won with a 299, the host Cavaliers (338) were seventh and Mendota (340) was eighth among the 11 teams.

Rounding out the scores for Hall were Noah Plym (79), Johnni Escatel (84) and Luke Bryant (88).

Adan Chiu led L-P with a 78, while Ben Nicholson and Grady Sandor each had an 86 and Geno Argubright added an 88.

For Mendota, Jonas Fitzgerald carded a 79, Brody Hartt had an 85, Ashtyn Stamberger had an 87 and Grady Jones had an 89.

At Toluca: Gavin Lamboley shot a 39 to share medalist honors as St. Bede finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Tall Oaks Country Club.

The Bruins tallied a 174 to finish just behind Roanoke-Benson (173) and ahead of Seneca (186).

Also scoring for St. Bede were Zach Husser (44), Jacob Flavin (45) and AJ Barto (46).

At Atlanta: Carter Senko carded an even par 36 as Fieldcrest finished third in a triangular at North Greens Golf Course.

Eureka won with a 166, followed by Olympia (174) and the Knights (182).

Eli Gerdes shot a 39 for Fieldcrest.

At Lacon: Emmett Main shot a 51 as Putnam County finished third in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Lacon Country Club.

Zachary LeQuia had a 52 and Ian Walder added a 54 for the Panthers, who had a 223 to finish behind Midland (163) and Marquette (199).

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede 2, Dwight 1: The Bruins overcame a first set loss to earn a 25-27, 25-20, 25-19 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Dwight.

St. Bede improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Mendota 2, Amboy 1: The Spikers picked up their first win of the season with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-17 victory over Amboy in a nonconference match in Mendota.

Serena 2, Hall 1: Kaitlyn Coutts had 13 digs, 12 kills, two aces and a block as the Red Devils lost 25-15, 18-25, 25-21 in a nonconference match in Serena.

Emma McCook added 18 assists for Hall (0-2).

Mercer County 2, Bureau Valley 1: The Storm took the opening set but dropped the next two to suffer a 14-25, 25-20, 25-11 nonconference loss in Aledo.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Kingston: Mendota’s Carlos Toribio ran a 17:49.12 to place 11th in the Genoa-Kingston Season Kickoff Meet.

The Trojans tallied 79 points to finish in the six-team meet behind Harvest Christian (23). Berat Imeri was 12th for the Trojans in 18:18.91.

In the girls race, Mendota’s Lumen Setchell finished eighth in 21:51.97.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinckley-Big Rock 6, Princeton 1: The Tigers lost a nonconference game in Princeton.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa 5, Princeton 0: The Tigresses lost a match at home.