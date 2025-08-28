Carson Rowe leads Henry to title at Stark County Rebel Invite: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Kewanee: Henry-Senachwine senior Carson Rowe shot a 75 on Wednesday to win the individual title and lead the Mallards to the team title at Stark County’s Rebel Invite at Midland Golf Club.

The Mallards carded a 323 to win the 12-team invite, topping second-place Cambridge by 19 strokes.

Three other Henry players finished in the top 10. Jacob Miller was sixth with an 80, Landon Harbison was ninth with an 84, and Ben Meachum was 10th with an 84.

Hall 168, Orion 177: Noah Plym shot a 40 to earn medalist honors to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Valley View Club in Cambridge.

Joe Perez carded a 42 for Hall, while Johnni Escatel and Luke Bryant each added 43s.

Rochelle 147, Mendota 166: Grady Jones carded a 40 as the Trojans lost a nonconference match at Fairways Golf Course in Rochelle.

Dane Doyle (41), Jonas Fitzgerald (42) and Tayven Orozco rounded out the scores for Mendota.

Serena 186, Earlville 192: Aaden Browder fired a 37 to claim medalist honors as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference match at Nettle Creek Country Club in Morris.

Jonathan Anderson had 47 and Hunter Schubbe a 49 for Earlville.

Eastland 167, Amboy co-op 201: Chase Montavon and Westin Wittenauer each had 49s as the Clippers lost a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference match at Shady Oaks Country Club in Amboy.

GIRLS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 184, Geneseo 208: Lily Morscheiser shot a 45 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at Geneseo Country Club in Geneseo.

Mary Craven and Sophia Chiu each carded 46s for L-P. Quinn Mertes added a 47.

At Rochelle: Mendota’s Kamilah Preciado shot a 50 and teammate Ashlynn Rickels a 56 in a meet at Fairways Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

Earlville 2, Yorkville Christian 1: Bailey Miller put down eight kills as the Red Raiders won 25-17, 18-25, 25-22 in a nonconference match in Yorkville.

Payton Actis served 10 points and six aces for Earlville (2-0), while Liz Vazquez had eight digs. Jessie Miller contributed four blocks.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Morris: La Salle-Peru junior Gianni Verucchi placed 23rd in 17:08.5 to lead the Cavaliers at the Morris Early Bird Invitational.

L-P placed ninth among the 11 teams. Senior Griffin Hammers was 52nd in 18:55.5 for the Cavs.

In the girls race, L-P senior Kiely Domyancich placed 29th in 21:52.7, while freshman Ryan Owczarek finished 43rd in 23:14.2.

The Cavs placed ninth among the 10 teams.

MEN’S GOLF

At Bloomington: IVCC carded a two-round score of 637 (313-324) to finish 10th among 11 teams at the Heartland Fall Invitational at The Den Golf Club.

Sophomore Carson Zellers led the Eagles as he shot a 78-73-151 to place 19th, while freshman Chandler Creedon carded a 72-84-156.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Valley 3, IVCC 1: Sophomore Aubree Acuncius had 14 assists as the Eagles lost 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 in an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.

Kaitlyn Anderson and Malayna Pitte had six kills each for IVCC (2-3, 0-1 AC).

MEN’S SOCCER

Joliet 4, IVCC 1: Jarred Kapp scored a goal as the Eagles lost at Rotary Park in La Salle.

Jabu Mooketsi made eight saves for IVCC (1-2).