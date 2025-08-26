Mendota soccer wins 9-0 in opener: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 9, DePue-Hall 0: Johan Cortez and Cesar Casas scored two goals each as the Trojans rolled to a victory in their season opener in Mendota.

Alex Beetz, Hugo Falcon and Aaron Venagas each had a goal for Mendota.

Ottawa 2, Princeton 0: The Tigers lost their season opener in Ottawa.

Oregon 8, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders were shut out in their season opener in Oregon.

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Galva 0: Brooklynn Thompson had 12 points, four aces, six digs and four kills as the Mallards opened the season with a 25-14, 25-9 nonconference victory in Galva.

Rachel Eckert had eight assists, six points and two aces, while Harper Schrock added seven points, two aces and five kills.

Earlville 2, Amboy 0: Payton Actis served nine points and three aces to help the Red Raiders open the season with a nonconference victory in Amboy.

Liz Vazquez had 13 digs for Earlville, while Addie Scherer had two kills and a pair of blocks.

Wethersfield 2, Putnam County 0: Myah Richardson had nine digs, four kills, four assists, two blocks and an ace as the Panthers lost 26-24, 25-11 in a nonconference match in their season opener in Kewanee.

Kennedy Holocker had 12 digs, three aces and two kills for PC.

Seneca 2, Hall 0: The Red Raiders suffered a 25-21, 25-21 nonconference loss in their season opener in Spring Valley.

Newman 2, Bureau Valley 0: The Storm lost 25-23, 25-15 in a nonconference match in their season opener in Manlius.

BOYS GOLF

At McNabb: Carson Rowe and Jacob Miller each shot a 41 to share medalist honors and help Henry-Senachwine to a triangular victory at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

Landon Harbison (42) and Daniel Hill (44) rounded out the scores for the Mallards, who had a 168 to beat Wethersfield (207) and Putnam County (208).

At Geneseo: Wyatt Novotny carded a 1-under-par 34 as the Storm finished second in a triangular at Country View Golf Course.

Geneseo won with a 155 followed by BV (168) and Rock Falls (190).

Logan Philhower (43), Chase Stier (44) and William Miller (46) also scored for the Storm.

At Sterling: Jackson Mason shot a 40 as the Tigers finished third in a triangular at Emerald Hills Golf Course.

Princeton tallied a 193 to finish behind Cambridge (166) and Newman (177).

Stihl Brokaw (50), Noah Morton (51) and Cayden Benavidez (52) rounded out the scores for Princeton.

GIRLS GOLF

At Princeton: Reese Reviglio shot a 47 to claim medalist honors and lead Princeton to a triangular victory at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

The Tigresses carded a 212 to beat Fieldcrest (237) and Ottawa (244).

Hanna Claiborne and Illyana Jones each shot a 52 for Princeton.

Alannah Halley led the Knights with a 54, while Abby Greenland added a 60.

At Sheffield: Michaela Noder shot a 60 and Gracie Phillips had a 64 for Bureau Valley in a match at Hidden Lake Golf Course.

MEN’S GOLF

At Coal Valley: IVCC sophomore Carson Zellers shot a 74-75-149 to place fifth at the Duane Chanay 36 Tournament at Oakwood Country Club.

The Eagles tallied a 319-315-634 to finish sixth among the 10 teams.

IVCC freshman Chandler Creedon shot a 74-77-151.