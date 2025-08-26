2025 NewsTribune volleyball preview capsules

With the season getting underway Monday, here’s a look at the Henry-Senachwine, Bureau Valley, DePue, LaMoille, Earlville and Fieldcrest volleyball teams.

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Hope Vinson

Last year’s record: 30-8, 7-2 Tri-County

Top returning players: Harper Schrock, sr., Opp; Taylor Frawley, sr., L; Brooklynn Thompson, sr., OH; Brynna Anderson, jr., OH; Rachel Eckert, sr., S.

Top new players: Alison Mitchell, senior, MH; Audrey Chambers, so., OH

Worth noting: Vinson takes over for long-time coach Rita Self after a historic season for the Mallards in which they set a program record for wins and advanced to a sectional final. Henry lost all-staters in middle hitter Kaitlyn Anderson and setter Lauren Harbison, but the Mallards do return most of their starting lineup. Schrock was third in the area in kills last season (3.3 per set), Frawley averaged 3 digs per set,, and Thompson and Anderson each had more than 125 kills. “We are returning the bulk of last year’s roster, carrying on the momentum of a record season,” Vinson said. “I believe that one of our biggest strengths is our offense. Our set distribution allows all of our hitters the opportunity to make an impact.” Eckert takes over as Henry’s setter. Mitchell returns to the starting lineup after missing most of last season due to an injury, while Chambers will play a larger role in her sophomore year. “She has put in a lot of work to earn her time this season and we are excited to see the positive impact she can bring to the team this season,” Vinson said. Vinson, a Henry alumnareturns, said the Mallards’ goals are to improve communication on the court and use their strong game IQ to play as competitively as possible.

Bureau Valley

Coach: Saige Barnett

Last year’s record: 16-15, 6-5 Lincoln Trail

Top returning players: Emily Wright, sr., DS; Maddie Wetzell, sr., OH; Emma Mussche, sr., S; Libby Endress, jr., S

Worth noting: The Storm returns a solid core of players, led by Endress, who was second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference and NewsTribune All-Area last season after ranking fourth in the area in assists at 6.1 per set. “She is an exceptional athlete and with a year of varsity experience under her belt, I am looking forward to seeing how she leads her team this season,” Barnett said. Wetzell is moving from right side hitter to outside hitter this season. The Storm are looking to compete well in their second season in the Lincoln Trail. “The Lincoln Trail has a long-standing volleyball reputation. We got a taste of the talent in the Lincoln Trail last season and are really looking to be one of the more competitive teams again this year,” Barnett said. Bureau Valley has dropped to Class 1A for the postseason after being in 2A since the four-class system was adopted in 2007.

DePue

Coach: Diana Lopez

Last year’s record: 0-20, 0-9

Top returning players:

Top new players:

Worth noting: The Little Giants are looking to bounce back from a winless season.

LaMoille

Coach: Erin Bennett

Last year: 2-25 (1-9 Little Ten)

Top returning players: Grace Kelly, sr.; Ella Ryan, sr.; Taylor Wamhoff, sr.

Worthy of note: The Lions are a young, small group with three seniors, three freshmen and one sophomore. Sophomore setter Olivea Glasper joins seniors Kelly (playing middle front and back), Ryan (right front and back) and Wamhoff (left front) as the only returning players in the program. They are joined by freshmen Alexis Flanagan (left front and back), Jana Felton (side front) and Zayna Felton (right back). “The seniors have been helping our underclassmen adjust to the varsity team and playing positions they haven’t played before. Our focus this season is building a stronger defense,” said Bennett, a LHS alum and former player.

Earlvile's Bailey Miller hits the ball agaist Parkview Christian during the Class 1A Regional semifinal game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 at Serena High School. (Scott Anderson)

Earlville

Coach: Tonya Scherer

Last year’s record: 13-21, 4-6 Little Ten

Top returning players: Bailey Miller, sr., OH; Addie Scherer, jr., MH; Audrey Scherer, so., S/RS; Jessie Miller, sr., MH; Payton Actis, jr., S; Jacey Helgesen, jr., OH; Liz Vasquez, jr., L

Worth noting: Last season, the Red Raiders did not have any seniors in the lineup, so Earlville has a very experienced roster entering the 2025 season. “Last year I had a team of all juniors and sophomores, so I am excited to have them all back with a year of varsity volleyball complete already,” Tonya Scherer said. Bailey Miller was a NewsTribune All-Area second-team pick and All-Little Ten Conference selection last fall. “Experience and hustle (are our team strengths),” Tonya Scherer said. “We have depth on offense and defense. The Red Raiders hope to finish top three in the conference and top four in at least one of their tournaments.

Fieldcrest

Coach: Cathy Sanders

Last year’s record: 12-15-1, 3-9 Heart of Illinois

Top returning players:

Top new players:

Worth noting: Libero Pru Mangan and setter Macy Gochanour – both juniors in 2024 – had big seasons for the Knights last season, but it was a rare sub-.500 campaign for a program that had won seven regional and two sectional titles over the past dozen years. Gochanour was NewsTribune All-Area second team, while Mangan was honorable mention. The Knights will open the season traveling to Spring Valley for Hall’s Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.