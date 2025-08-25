NewsTribune volleyball preview: 5 to watch in 2025

La Salle-Peru's Aubrey Duttlinger hits the ball against Dixon during a Class 3A regional semifinal last season. Duttlinger, who is committed to NCAA Division I Troy University, was second in the area in kills last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

With the volleyball season getting underway Monday, here are five players to keep an eye on in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

Laylie Denault

Laylie Denault, Mendota, sr., OH

Denault was the focal point of the Spiker offense last season and led the area in kills at 3.9 per set. Coach Demi Salazar said Mendota will have more hitting options this season. That could pull defensive attention away from Denault and help her have another big season.

Camryn Driscoll

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, sr., L

It starts with a pass from the back row, and Driscoll provides a steady presence there for the Tigresses as a three-year varsity starter. With six seniors returning, Driscoll and Princeton have high hopes.

Aubrey Duttlinger

Aubrey Duttlinger, La Salle-Peru, jr., OH

Duttlinger has been a big swinger since her freshman season and once again brings a powerful presence at the net to the Cavaliers. Duttlinger, who recently committed to NCAA Division I Troy University, ranked second in the area in kills last year at 3.5 per set.

Myah Richardson

Myah Richardson, Putnam County, so., S/RS

Richardson burst onto the season as a talented all-around player as a freshman, finishing top five in the area in kills, aces and digs. As one of only two starters back for the Panthers, she’ll be counted on to be an impactful player once again while leading the team.

Harper Schrock

Harper Schrock, Henry-Senachwine, sr., OH

Schrock led the Mallards in kills last season - ranked third in the area at 3.3 per set - to help Henry to a school-record 30 wins and a sectional final appearance. With all-stater Kaitlyn Anderson graduated, Schrock could be in line for even more swings this fall.