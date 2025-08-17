2025 NewsTribune girls golf preview capsules

With girls golf season underway, here’s a look at all the teams in the NewsTribune area.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Patrick Goy

Top returning players: Sophia Chiu, sr.; Mary Craven, so.; Quinn Mertez, so.; Charlie Slusarek, so.; Maggie Bumgarner, so.

Top new players: Lily Morscheiser, so.; Cara Kilmartin, fr.; Jia Turczyn, fr.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers have a young roster with only one senior along with five freshmen and three sophomores, but despite the youth, there is experience. “A handful of them did compete on the varsity level as freshmen lsat year, so that experience will definitely help them coming into this season,” Goy said. “We will focus on improving individually and as a team both on a daily basis and on a match-to-match basis this season so we can be as prepared as possible heading into the conference tournament and regional.” Chiu finished with a 49.4 average last fall, which ranked third in the area. “We will be rooting for Sophia to have a strong senior season and that all of her hard work the last three years will be reflected in a successful season along with being a leader and someone who our young core can look up to and learn from this year,” Goy said. “We are all looking forward to a very fun season.” Craven, Chiu and Slusarek finished one-two-three in the girls division of the Illinois Valley Summer League.

St. Bede

Coach: Rich Cummings

Top returning players: Anna Cyrocki, sr.; Breann Martinez, sr.; Mae Hagenbau, sr.

Worth noting: Cyrocki will lead the way for the Bruins after qualifying for the sectional last fall. “Anna is looking to be the team leader on the scoreboard,” Cummings said. “The work ethic she brings will definitely be an example for the rest of the team.” Martinez had her season cut short last year by injury. Hagenbau and sophomore Gabby Martinez also gained experience last year. “We may be a little short on experience, but we are excited about the dedication that this group has and are looking forward to seeing who wants to earn that varsity spot,” Cummings said.

St. Bede's Anna Cyrocki tees off during a regional. (Scott Anderson)

Putnam County

Coach: Brandi LeQuia

Top returning players: Diana Ely, so.; Ariel Dorado, so.

Top new players: Veronica Mack, jr.

Worth noting: Ely and Dorado return for PC after gaining experience on the high school level last fall, while Mack comes over from cross country. “I am hoping my returning golfers continue to show improvement,” LeQuia said. “I expect more of a leadership role out of my returning golfers. I hope they can help our new golfer on rules of play, proper golf etiquette and pace of play as well as demonstrating good sportsmanship.”

Mendota

Coach: David Ross

Top returning players: Kamilah Preciado, so.; Ashlynn Rickles, so.

Top new players: Ally Denault, sr.; Lupita Sandoval, so.; Kate Mikolasek, sr.; Janae Carr., sr.; Addy Allensworth, sr.

Worth noting: Preciado and Rickles are expected to lead the Trojans as the only returnees. “They have improved over the last year and have the potential to earn honors at both the conference and regional tournaments.”

Princeton

Coach: Brandon Crawford.

Top returning players: Hanna Claiborne, jr., Illyana Jones, so.; Reese Reviglio, sr.

Top newcomers: Brinley Kloepping, jr.

Worthy of note: Reviglio averaged a 51 last fall. Claiborne knocked off 11.2 strokes from her freshman season, averaging a 52. Both qualified for the sectional. Jones averaged a 60 as a freshman. Crawford also looks for big contributions from Kloepping. “She showed some great swings over the summer and if she can put all the pieces together, she could be an exciting addition to the lineup,” he said. The Tigresses coach has high hopes for the 2025 season. “We are returning three players who had a great 2024 season. I feel these three ladies can compete with any girl in the area. They all have put in some quality work over the summer and hopefully they will be rewarded for that work,” Crawford said. “I believe that if the girls can get firing on all cylinders, they can compete for the top spot in the conference. They all have shown tremendous effort and a great attitude all summer. This group is going to be the underdogs, which is fine. I like our chances.”

Bureau Valley

Coach: Ryan Hansen

Top returning players: Michaela Noder, jr.; Gracie Phillips, jr.

Top newcomer: Katrina Wahl, sr.

Worthy of note: Noder led the Storm with a 56 average last year, shooting a 120 at the Cambridge Regional. Wahl rejoins the team after competing as a sophomore. Hansen, who was a student teacher at BV in the spring of 2021, takes over the program from David Lind, who resigned, and will teach special ed at the junior high level. Hansen was head coach at Kewanee High School the past four years. He is from Neponset and played golf at Kewanee and Carl Sandburg Junior College.

DePue

Coach: Kieran Trevier

Top returning players: None

Top new players: Ava Somogyi-Rodriguez, Christy Raya-Morales, Daisy Torres, Karyth Herrmann, Rosybell Magallanes

Worth noting: The Little Giants have no experienced golfers on the girls side, but the five girls helped DePue double the program numbers from four last year to eight (boys and girls) this fall. “I am very excited to keep this new sport up and running in the school,” Trevier said. “I am ready to see if DePue has any hidden gem golfers at the school.”

Earlville

Coach: Dillon Reel

Top returning players: Rylee Hill, jr.; Mya Ramey, sr.

Top new players: Sierra Majestic, fr.

Worth noting: With only three golfers, the Red Raiders are looking for individual success. “The goal is to send a girl past regional,” Reel said. “Mya Ramey and Rylee Hill both have a strong chance. Sierra coming in as a freshman is good. There’s room for growth, but at the same time, she’s going to be a valuable member of the team and put up good scores.”

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Max Kirbach

Top returning players: Isabelle Knuckey, jr.

Top new players: Bella Hall, fr.; Chloe Ritter, fr.; Lexi Rowe, so.; Alison Real, so; Emily Carroll, fr.; Breeanna Carroll, fr.

Worth noting: Knuckey is the Mallards’ lone returning golfer. She’ll compete in the regional for the first time this fall. Henry has seven girls on the roster to give the Mallards a full team for the first time “in a long time,” Kirbach said. “It’s exciting starting up a new girls golf program,” Kirbach said. “We are aware it will come with a steep learning curve, but we are trying to build something for the future of Lady Mallard sports.” Kirbach said the new players “have good character and are beginners to the game who will put forth effort.”

Fieldcrest

Coach: Lisa Lindstrom

Top returning players: Olivia Bernardi, jr.; Madeline Theesfield, jr.; Abby Greenland, sr.; Alannah Halley, sr.

Top new players: Ivory Bryant, fr.; Clair Angelos, so.; Zoe McCall, fr.

Worth noting: The Knights lost their leader in state qualifier Jessica Schultz, but do return a handful of players with some experience. “(Bernardi and Theesfield) practiced over the summer to earn spots at the top of the team,” Lindstrom said. Greenland and Halley are excellent team leaders helping the new players establish their games, Lindstrom said. Bryant, Angelos and McCall are expected to make an impact. “They are first-time golfers but are quickly learning the game and striking the ball quite well,” Lindstrom said. The Knights hope to win the Heart of Illinois Conference and perform well in the postseason, Lindstrom said.