2025 NewsTribune boys golf preview capsules

With the high school boys golf season underway this week, here’s a look at all the teams in the NewsTribune area.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Randy Gunia

Top returning players: Ben Nicholson, Adan Chiu, Geno Argubright

Worth noting: Chiu was the Cavaliers’ top player last fall, recording a team-best average of 42. Nicholson and Argubright also saw varsity time. “Our team goal is to qualify for sectional,” Gunia said. “Last year we missed by only a couple strokes, so with slight improvement and effort, our golfers are expecting to make a strong showing. … We are looking forward to improving individual skills and having returning golfers encourage others to better the team as a whole.”

St. Bede

Coach: Rich Cummings

Top returning players: Zach Husser, sr.; Caden Carls, sr.

Worth noting: The Bruins don’t return much experience this fall. Husser was a sectional qualifier last season and Carls “was a solid player last season” while seniors Noah Buck and Chris Gedraitis also were on the roster. “We may be a little short on experience, but we are excited about the dedication that this group has and are looking forward to seeing who wants to earn that varsity spot,” Cummings said. Husser is expected to be the team’s top scorer, while Cummings said his work ethic “will definitely be an example for the rest of the team.”

Hall

Coach: Mason Kimberley

Top returning players: Noah Plym, jr.; Joe Perez, jr.; Johnni Escatel, sr.; Vance Pienta, sr.; Clayton Fusinetti, sr.

Top new players: Luke Bryant, jr.; Jimmie Jablonski, sr.; Ian Quartucci, so.; Chaz Thrasher, so.

Worth noting: The lost three-time NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year Landen Plym, as well as Jake Diaz, from last year’s team that won a regional title and came one spot short of a state berth, but the Red Devils return plenty of experience. “The majority of our varsity lineup from last year is back and they’re hungry for more success,” Kimberley said. Along with the returning players, Bryant, Jablonski, Quartucci and Thrasher are expected to compete for a top six spot. “I have a feeling we’ll be rotating through several different lineups this season,” Kimberley said. “In a team sport like golf, internal competition is good with players pushing each other to get better, and I think we’ll have a lot of that this fall. After coming up one spot short of a team state berth last year, I know these guys are eager for another postseason run.”

Hall's Noah Plym hits his ball toward the 8th hole during the regional last season. (Scott Anderson)

Putnam County

Coach: Brandi LeQuia

Top returning players: Jake Dove, sr.; Zac LeQuia, jr.

Top new players: Ian Walder, so.

Worth noting: Brandi LeQuia said Dove has the potential to qualify for sectional “if he stays focsed and plays his game,” while she expects Walder to be “someone who could make an impact to the varsity lineup.” Other than Dove, LeQuia and Walder, the Panthers have an inexperienced group. “Our team goals are to show good sportsmanship, have our veteran golfers mentor our younger players and improve our scores as the season progresses,” Brandi LeQuia said. “We have a lot of young and first-year players. We think there is a bright future for the program and we look to forward to watching them develop over the next couple seasons.”

Mendota

Coach: David Ross

Top returning players: Dane Doyle, sr.; Jonas Fitzgerald, sr., Brody Hartt, sr.; Grady Jones, sr.; Tayven Orozco, sr.

Top new players: Esten Otero, so.

Worth noting: The Trojans return a strong group of players from last year’s squad that advanced to sectional as a team. Hartt is a three-year varsity player and has two years of sectional experience along with Doyle. “I fully expect this group to compete for a chance to go to state this season,” Ross said. “Last year, Dane missed going to state individually by only a couple strokes. … They know this is their last chance to make it down there and that will be motivating them all season.” Ross expects the lineups to shuffle a bit during the season. “We are deep again,” Ross said. “There will be a lot of competition inside the top 12 spots over the next six weeks and players could move around.”

Princeton

Coach: Brandon Crawford

Top returning players: Andrew Boughton, sr.; Jackson Mason, sr.

Worthy of note: While the Tigers will be short on experience outside of Mason and Boughton, it will not deter their objective, Crawford said. ”We are going to be a team with very little varsity experience, but that doesn’t change the expectations of Tiger golf. We will compete one swing and one hole at a time representing PHS golf with a high level of pride, character and integrity," he said. Mason was a Class 2A sectional qualifier in his second season of golf, averaging a 41 on the year. He earned first-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors, placing fourth in the conference meet. “Jackson had a strong junior year missing out on a trip to state by a few swings,” Crawford said. The Tiger coach fully anticipates Boughton, who averaged a 49, “building on last year’s experience to have a competitive year.” The Tigers took an offseason hit with the loss of senior Tyler Forristall (47) for the season to a torn labrum during the baseball season. “That hurts. He showed a lot of growth last season and early this summer prior to his shoulder surgery. My hope is he takes it slow and can return to the diamond this spring for a successful season,” Crawford said.

Bureau Valley

Coach: Jack Gustafson.

Top returning players: Atticus Middleton, sr.; Wyatt Novotny, sr.; Logan Philhower, sr.

Top newcomers: Chase Stier, fr.

Worthy of note: Gustafson has some good talent to take out to the links in his final season as the Storm coach. Novotny, who has recently committed to golf for Illinois Central College next year, comes off his second straight state appearance, placing 23rd with a 157 a year ago. He had a season average of 37.9, tying the school record for 9 holes (32) and setting the 18-hole school record at 71 as runner-up at the Kewanee Invite. Middleton and Philhower return from last year’s lineup with juniors William Miller and Drake Taylor also bringing some varsity experience. “Looking forward to the new season with mixed emotions since this will be my final one as BV golf coach,” Gustafson said. “We should have some good competition for the varsity spots. With Wyatt, Atticus and Logan returning we will have some good leadership and experience.”

Wyatt Novotny eyes up a putt during the Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship in July. Novotny is a two-time state qualifier. (Scott Anderson)

DePue

Coach: Kieran Trevier

Top returning players: Jayden Le

Top new players: Fernando Lopez, Javier Rosales

Worth noting: Le is the only returner for the Little Giants. “My goal for the team this year is to help them find their love for the game and to improve on the basics of the game as well - learning etiquette, the rules of the game as well as how to act on the course,” Trevier said.

Amboy co-op

Coach: Zach Ross

Top returning players: Westin Wittenauer, jr.; Chase Montavon, sr.; Gage Mumm, jr.

Top new players: Liam Ketchum, jr.; Caden Hermeyer, jr.

Worth noting: With three returning players leading the way, Ross said the Clippers hope to finish above .500 this season. The co-op has 10 players in the program.

Earlville

Coach: Dillon Reel

Top returning players: Aaden Browder, jr.; Hunter Schubbe, so.; Colton Fruit, jr.; Landen Tirevold, sr.

Top new players: Bryce Marks, fr.; Jake Ramey, fr.; Clay Zimmerman, fr.; Jonathan Anderson, sr.

Worth noting: With three of their top six players back from last season, including Browder (42.9 average in 2024) in the top spot, the Red Raiders look for a successful season in the Little Ten Conference. “The goal is to win the conference,” Reel said. “Last year we finished second by just a few strokes. We’re returning our No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5, so if you look at what the conference lost, hopefully our guys who come in fill those spots and give us a chance to contend for the title.” Reel expects Browder to contend for a state berth.

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Max Kirbach

Top returning players: Carson Rowe, sr.; Jacob Miller, sr.; Landon Harbison, jr.; Ben Meachum, sr.; Bobby Gaspardo, sr.; Daniel Hill, sr.

Top new players: Ashton Sprague, jr.; Caleb Wiesbrock, so.

Worth noting: The Mallards bring back their entire varsity lineup from last year’s team, including a pair of state qualifiers in Rowe and Miller. We have a strong group this year with five seniors and one junior,” Kirbach said. “All players are returning varsity players. When our top four golfers are on we can contend with most teams. If they aren’t, anything could happen. We are looking for consistency this year. We want to be in the 160-169 range for our top four golfers for nine holes.” Rowe had a 38 average, led the Tri-County Conference in points and won the TCC tournament, while Miller had a 40 average. The Mallards placed second in the conference meet. “We want to have a shot to win the conference title this year and we would like to be able to advance as a team out of regional,” Kirbach said. “Individual goals are always the same - advance to state and compete.”

Fieldcrest

Coach: Hannah Mueller

Top returning players: Eli Gerdes, Carter Senko, Cohen Reichman

Top new players: Matt Schumacher

Worth noting: Mueller takes over as coach for the Knights. “I’m looking forward to a successful and fun season with this great group of athletes,” Mueller said. Gerdes, Senko and Reichman bring experience to the roster. “Eli and Carter were strong contributors last year with impressive averages and steady play throughout the season,” Mueller said. “Cohen also had a solid season and continues to improve.” Schumacher is “a talented freshman who has already shown great skill and composure on the course,” Mueller said.