L-P boys golf edges Bureau Valley by a stroke: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 179, Bureau Valley 180: Adan Chiu shot a 43 on Thursday as the Cavaliers edged the Storm in the season opener for both teams at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Geno Argubright and Ben Nicholson each had a 44 for L-P, while Grady Sandor added a 48.

The Storm’s Wyatt Novotny was the medalist with a 37. Chase Stier (46), Atticus Middleton (48) and Logan Philhower (49) also scored for BV.

At Lacon: Carson Rowe fired a 34 to lead Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Timber Ridge Golf Club.

The Mallards carded a 160 to beat Roanoke-Benson (177) and Midland (187).

Jacob Miller and Landon Harbison each shot a 41 for Henry, while Ben Meachum added a 44.

GIRLS GOLF

At La Salle: Lily Morscheiser shot a 47 to earn medalist honors in the Cavaliers’ first match against Bureau Valley.

Also scoring for the Cavaliers, who carded a 195, were Charlie Slusarek (48), Sophia Chiu (49) and Quinn Mertes (51).

Makenna Noder was the lone scorer for the Storm with a 58.

At Dwight: Anna Cyrocki carded a 50 as St. Bede finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Dwight Country Club.

The Bruins shot a 233 to finished second behind Seneca (221). Dwight (249) was third.

Also scoring for St. Bede were Mae Hagenbach (53), Aliyanna Artega (61) and Gabby Martinez (70).