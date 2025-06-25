2025 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field All-Area Team

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam competes in high jump during the IHSA Class 2A Girls Track & Field State Finals. Elam placed second in the event. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

A look at the top girls track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

Lily Bosnich

Lily Bosnich, St. Bede, jr.: The 2025 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year qualified for state in the 100-meter dash, 200, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She placed second at state in both hurdle events and broke 20-year-old area records in both events. She won Tri-County Conference titles in the 100 hurdles and the 4x400 relay.

Daniella Bumber (Scott Anderson)

Daniella Bumber, Henry-Midland, jr.: Bumber was the fastest girl in the area with the top time in the 100, 200 and 400. She qualified for state in the three sprints and helped the H-M 4x100 relay advance to state. She placed third in the 400 and ninth in the 100. She was a sectional and Tri-County Conference champion in all three of her individual events.

Audrey Chambers

Audrey Chambers, Henry-Midland, fr.: Chambers was a three-event state qualifier in her first high school season as she advanced in the long jump and as part of the Timberducks’ 4x100 and 4x200 relays. She helped both H-M relays to Tri-County Conference titles.

Camryn Driscoll (Scott Anderson)

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, jr.: Driscoll returned to state in the 400 where she ran a personal best 59.11 seconds to finish 15th. She also won the event at the Ferris Invitational, the Three Rivers Conference Meet and the Class 2A Rock Falls Sectional. Driscoll also won the 100 and 200 at the Ferris.

Mendota's Mariyah Elam (Scott Anderson)

Mariyah Elam, Mendota, so.: There was no sophomore slump as Elam was a four-event state qualifier in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump and high jump. Elam placed second at state in the high jump. She was a sectional and Three Rivers Conference champion in the triple jump and 300 hurdles. She won the high jump at the conference meet and broke the area record at 1.73 meters.

Taylor Frawley

Taylor Frawley, Henry-Midland, jr.: Frawley qualified for state in the long jump for the third year in a row. She won the event nine times, including at the Tri-County Conference Meet, and finished 14th at state, just two spots shy of the finals. Frawley also helped Henry’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays to state.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour poses for a photo on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Fieldcrest High School. Gochanour is the NewsTribune's 2024-2025 girls basketball player of the year. (Scott Anderson)

Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, jr.: Gochanour was a state qualifier in the 300 hurdles after beating the state standard at the Class 1A Lewistown Sectional. She finished 14th at state. Gochanour also won the event at the Tremont Invite. She also had a win in the 400 at a meet at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Elise House

Elise House, Bureau Valley, fr.: House’s first high school season was a success as she qualified for state in the 400 with a first-place finish at the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional. She also won the event at the Don Gooden and Rollie Morris invites. House helped the Storm’s 4x800 qualify for state.

Kijah Lucas

Kijah Lucas, St. Bede, fr.: Lucas high jumped in a meet for the first time on April 25 and cleared the state-qualifying standard at the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional on May 14 to earn a trip to Charleston. During the season, she also competed in the 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and long jump, helping the 4x400 to the Tri-County Conference title.

Pru Mangan

Pru Mangan, Fieldcrest, jr.: Mangan placed second in the discus at the Class 1A Lewistown Sectional to qualify for state. She won the event five times in the regular season, including at the Rollie Morris, Ridgeview and Tremont invites, and placed second at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

La Salle-Peru senior Elli Sines (Brian Hoxsey)

Elli Sines, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Sines put an exclamation point on a strong career by qualifying for state in three events - the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles. Sines was undefeated in the 100 hurdles until state, where she placed fifth in Class 2A in a personal record 15.07 seconds. She had six wins in the 100 and four in the 200 during the season.

Mya Shipp

Mya Shipp, Bureau Valley, fr.: Shipp made a splash in her debut season by advancing to state in the 400. She won the event at the Rock Falls and Brockman invites. Shipp also had wins during the season in the 200, 4x200, 4x400 and long jump.

Maddie Wetzell

Maddie Wetzell, Bureau Valley, jr: Wetzell was a dynamic distance runner with wins in the 800, 1,600, 3,200, 4x400 and 4x800 during the season. She won Lincoln Trail Conference and Class 1A Rockridge Sectional titles in the 3,200 to earn a return trip to state in the event. Wetzell also helped BV’s 4x800 qualify for state.

Rylee Woods

Rylee Woods, Mendota, fr.: Woods had a strong debut season as the Trojans’ No. 2 high jumper behind Mariyah Elam. She placed second in the high jump at four meets, including the Ferris Invitational. Woods cleared the state-qualifying standard at the Class 2A Sterling Sectional to advance to state. She also won the pole vault at the Illinois Valley Meet.

Henry-Midland 4x100/4x200: Alison Mitchell, Audrey Chambers and Taylor Frawley helped the Timberducks qualify for state in both relays. Daniella Bumber ran on the 4x100 and Piper Roach rounded out the 4x200. Both H-M relays won Tri-County Conference titles.