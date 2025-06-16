L-P’s Taylor Vescogni voted Class 3A All-State First Team: NewsTribune sports briefs

La Salle-Peru junior pitcher Taylor Vescogni was voted Class 3A First-Team All State by the Illinois Coaches Association.

Vescogni was 19-3 with a 1.10 ERA and 249 strikeouts as she helped the Cavaliers to a 30-6 overall record and the Interstate 8 Conference title with a 10-0 league record.

L-P senior second baseman/pitcher Callie Mertes was named to the second team, while junior center fielder Karmen Piano and junior first baseman Anna Riva were third-team selections.

L-P baseball players earn All-Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru senior infielder Kaedin Bond and sophomore infielder Grey Ernat were named to the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team.

Cavalier junior pitcher Gavin Kallis was an honorable mention selection.