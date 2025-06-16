2025 NewsTribune Softball All-Area Team

A look at the best softball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

FIRST TEAM

Brynna Anderson

Brynna Anderson, Henry-Senachwine, so., IF: Anderson was the second baseman and cleanup hitter for a Henry team that won its first sectional title. She drove in both Mallards runs in their 2-1 sectional final win. She hit .386 with eight doubles, three triples, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored. She was All-Tri-County Conference Second Team.

Kaitlyn Anderson

Kaitlyn Anderson, Henry-Senachwine, sr., C: Anderson helped power the Mallards to the best season in school history. She hit .402 and ranked top 10 in the area in home runs (9), doubles (9) and RBIs (26). She also hit two triples and scored 22 runs. Anderson was Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A All State Second Team and unanimous All-Tri-County Conference.

Lily Bosnich

Lily Bosnich, St. Bede, jr., IF: The speedy dual-sport athlete was the spark atop the Bruin lineup. She hit .472 with six home runs, four triples, 17 RBIs, 31 runs and 18 stolen bases. Bosnich was voted Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Third Team and unanimous All-Tri-County Conference.

Henry-Senachwine senior Lauren Harbison (Brian Hoxsey)

Lauren Harbison, Henry-Senachwine, sr., P: The 2025 NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year was dominant in the circle and at the plate. She led the area in wins (21-4) and strikeouts (277) and was second in ERA (1.13). She hit .408 and ranked top 10 in the area in home runs (5), triples (5), doubles (8) and runs (35). She also had 20 RBIs and 13 steals. Harbison was voted ICA Class 1A All-State First Team and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year.

La Salle-Peru senior Callie Mertes (Brian Hoxsey)

Callie Mertes, La Salle-Peru, sr., IF: Mertes hit safely more than half the time with a .521 average, which ranked third in the area. She ranked top 10 in the area with 11 doubles, three triples and 29 RBIs, and also scored 26 runs. Mertes played second base and had a 5-2 record with a 3.80 ERA as a pitcher. She was All-Interstate 8 Conference and ICA Class 3A All-State Second Team.

Avah Oertel (Mike Vaughn)

Avah Oertel, Princeton, so., Ut.: Oertel was the area’s most powerful hitter as she slugged an area-best 12 home runs and had an area-high 43 RBIs. She also ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.474) and runs (32). Oertel played shortstop, third base, first base, left field and pitcher, going 4-4 with a 3.35 ERA. She was voted ICA Class 2A All-State Second Team and All-Three Rivers Conference East Division First Team.

Karmen Piano

Karmen Piano, La Salle-Peru, jr., OF: Piano was the catalyst for L-P’s high-scoring offense as the team’s leadoff hitter. The center fielder hit .400, led the area in doubles (15) and steals (39), and ranked second in runs (38) to go along with 19 RBIs. She was All-Interstate 8 Conference and ICA Class 3A All-State Third Team.

Carly Reglin

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley, sr., P: Reglin was a workhorse pitcher for the Storm, throwing 163 innings. She won 10 games with a 2.82 ERA and 213 strikeouts. Reglin also contributed on offense with 21 RBIs and 11 doubles. Reglin was voted All-Lincoln Trail Conference First Team.

LaSalle-Peru's Anna Riva (Rob Oesterle)

Anna Riva, La Salle-Peru, jr., IF: The first baseman provided plenty of pop as L-P’s cleanup hitter. She ranked top three in the area in home runs (7), doubles (13) and RBIs (35). She hit .377 and scored an area-best 39 runs. Riva was voted All-Interstate 8 Conference and ICA Class 3A All-State Third Team.

Addie Scherer

Addie Scherer, Earlville, so., P: Scherer was a force at the plate and in the circle for the Red Raiders. She ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.655), home runs (6), triples (3) and RBIs (30). She also had 23 runs and six doubles. Scherer was 9-9 with a 2.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts. She was voted ICA Class 1A All-State Second Team and unanimous All-Little Ten Conference.

Emma Slingsby

Emma Slingsby, St. Bede, jr., OF: The center fielder was a strong contact hitter in the No. 2 spot for the Bruins, hitting .447. She ranked top 10 in the area in runs (29) and steals (17) while driving in 13 runs. Slingsby, who helped St. Bede reach a sectional final, was voted ICA Class 2A All-State Second Team and All-Tri-County Conference Third Team.

TeriLynn Timmerman

TeriLynn Timmerman, Fieldcrest, so., IF: Timmerman was a bright spot during a tough season for the Knights. She hit an area-best .658 with eight doubles, four triples and two home runs. She scored 15 of the team’s 36 runs and had seven RBIs. She was voted ICA Class 2A All-State Third Team and unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference.

Taylor Vescogni

Taylor Vescogni, La Salle-Peru, jr., P: The L-P ace led the Cavaliers to 30 wins and an undefeated Interstate 8 Conference title. She had an area-best 1.10 ERA and was second in the area in wins (19-3) and strikeouts (249). Vescogni was voted Interstate 8 Player of the Year and ICA Class 3A All-State First Team.

Valeria Villagomez

Valeria Villagomez, Putnam County, sr., OF: PC’s leadoff hitter and center fielder led the area with 12 triples and scored 36 runs, which ranked third in the area. She also hit .414 with 20 RBIs. She was unanimously voted All-Tri-County Conference.

SECOND TEAM

Sadie Bailey, Bureau Valley, sr., OF

Ava Balestri, St. Bede, jr., IF

Claire Boudreau, La Salle-Peru, jr., P

Makenzie Chamberlain, La Salle-Peru, so., C

Ava Eddy, Mendota, sr., Ut.

Kelsey Frederick, La Salle-Peru, jr., IF

Izzy Gibson, Princeton, jr., Ut.

Kadyn Haage, Bureau Valley, jr., IF

Caroline Keutzer, Princeton, jr., OF

Keely Lawson, Princeton, jr., OF

Bailey Miller, Earlville, jr., IF

Caroline Morris, Hall, so., C

Audrey Scherer, Earlville, fr., Ut.

Macy Strauch, St. Bede, so., Ut.