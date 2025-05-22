Henry softball blanks Galva in regional semi: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 8, Galva 0: Lauren Harbison threw a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts and no walks to lead the No. 1-seeded Mallards to a victory over the No. 8 Wildcats in a Class 1A Wethersfield Regional semifinal Wednesday in Kewanee.

Harbison was 2 for 4 with two runs, Kaitlyn Anderson launched a home run and drove in three runs and Rylan Davis doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Henry (22-3), which advances to the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday to play the winner between No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield and No. 5 Stark County.

Earlville 5, Indian Creek 3: The No. 4-seeded Red Raiders scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to rally for a victory over the No. 6 Timberwolves in a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal in Shabbona.

Bailey Miller went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Riley Kelly was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Addie Scherer pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk for Earlville (11-9), which advances to play No. 1 Newark in the regional final.

BASEBALL

Byron 8, Mendota 1: Brody Hartt had two of Mendota’s five hits, including a double, as the No. 8-seeded Trojans’ season came to an end with a loss to the No. 1 Tigers in a Class 2A Stillman Valley Regional semifinal in Stillman Valley.

Cayden Taliani scored Mendota’s lone run on a wild pitch.

Braiden Freeman took the loss on the mound for Mendota, allowing six runs (three earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts and six walks in four innings.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At El Paso: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic, Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez and Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel each qualified for state in two events out of the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional.

Marincic advanced in both hurdle events as he placed third in the 110-meter hurdles in a personal record 15.24 seconds to beat the state-qualifying standard of 16.26 and finished fifth in the 300 hurdles in 42.56 to beat the state standard of 42.73. Marincic ran at state in both events last season.

Rodriguez is returning to state in both throws as he was the sectional champion in the discus with a toss of 46.29 meters and the runner-up in the shot put at 14.79 meters.

Krischel qualified for state in both distance events as he won the 1,600 in 4:44.12 and placed second in the 3,200 in a PR of 10:02.49.

St. Bede’s Kaden Nauman won the 800 meters in 2:05.97 to earn a trip to state, while Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett and Hall’s Jeremy Smith both advanced in the triple jump as they placed one-two with marks of 12.61 and 12.47, respectively.

At Rochelle: No Mendota athletes qualified for the state meet out of the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional.

Trojan junior Sebastian Carols placed fourth in the 400 meters in 51.24 seconds, just shy of the state-qualifying standard of 51.17.

At Seneca: No Earlville athletes qualified for state out of the Class 1A Seneca Sectional.