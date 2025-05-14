Henry-Senachwine softball earns 20th win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 9, Putnam County 2: Brynna Anderson was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run as the Mallards earned their 20th win of the season Tuesday with a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Also for Henry, Kaitlyn Anderson was 4 for 5 with a double and two runs, Rachel Eckert was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Lauren Harbison was 2 for 5 with a triple and two runs.

Harbison also earned the win in the circle for Henry (20-3, 12-2 TCC), as she allowed two runs on six hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Valeria Villagomez was 1 for 3 with a home run, two runs and an RBI for PC (13-16, 5-9). Myah Richardson took the loss in the circle.

Princeton 9, Mercer County 3: Samantha Woolley homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored a run as the Tigresses won a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Aledo.

Caroline Keutzer was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs for Princeton (14-10), while Avah Oertel was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Reese Reviglio threw a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with no walks.

Seneca 5, St. Bede 2: Emma Slingsby and Morgan Mercer each had a hit and a run as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Chipper Rossi took the loss in the circle for St. Bede (13-12, 9-5 TCC).

Kewanee 10, Hall 0 (6 inn.): The Red Devils did not have a hit in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Kewanee.

Brynn Blair was the losing pitcher for Hall (4-23, 3-7 TRC East).

Riverdale 15, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): Karson Doyle and Alex Nave each doubled and drove in two runs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Mendota.

Ava Eddy was the losing pitcher for Mendota (2-17, 0-10 TRC East).

Annawan-Wethersfield 10, Bureau Valley 4: Kadyn Haage was 2 for 3 and scored two runs as the Storm lost a Lincoln Trail Conference game on the road.

Carly Reglin took the loss in the circle for BV (15-16, 8-8 LTC).

Yorkville Christian 10, Earlville 6 (9 inn.): Bailey Miller had a triple, a single, two RBIs and two runs as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer had three hits, a run and an RBI for Earlville (10-9), while Addie Scherer had two hits, including a solo home run.

Addie Scherer was the losing pitcher as she struck out 11 and walked two in the final seven innings.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 8, Seneca 2: Gino Ferrari was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Seneca.

Ferrari also earned the win on the mound, as he gave up one run on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Stuart McGunnigal doubled and scored two runs for St. Bede (23-4, 12-3 TCC), which won its ninth game in a row.

Hall 5, Kewanee 4: Jack Jablonski doubled in the top of the seventh inning to drive in the winning run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Braden Curran was 1 for 4 with two runs for Hall (19-10, 6-3 TRC East), while Jaxson Pinter was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Luke Bryant earned the win in relief.

Putnam County 10, Henry-Senachwine 0 (5 inn.): Johnathon Stunkel was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double two runs and two RBIs to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Stunkel also threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Jaden Stoddard was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for PC (17-12, 7-9 TCC), while Traxton Mattingly was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Ashton Sprague and Austin Keith each had a hit for Henry (8-16, 5-10). Ben Meachum took the loss on the mound.

Sandwich 10, Mendota 4: Jack Gillespie was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.

Oscar Castaneda was the losing pitcher for Mendota (8-16-1).

IVC 7, Princeton 0: The Tigers had three hits in a nonconference loss in Chillicothe.

Luke Smith took the loss on the mound for Princeton (8-12-1).

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Earlville 4: Aaden Browder was 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Big Rock.

Browder also was the losing pitcher.

Grady Harp was 2 for 4 with a run for Earlville (8-11, 6-6 LTC).

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 3, Streator 1: The Tigers swept doubles action to earn a victory in Princeton.

Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Jack Orwig and Levi Boggs won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

Lanson Davis won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coal City 3, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers were shut out in a nonconference game in La Salle.