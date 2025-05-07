Lily Bosnich breaks 20-year-old area record: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich broke a 20-year-old NewsTribune-area record Tuesday at the Tri-County Conference Meet.

Bosnich ran 14.84 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles to break the old mark of 14.89 set by Marquette’s Lindsey Homfeldt in 2005.

Bosnich also ran with Emerald De La Torre, Bailey Engels and Kijah Lucas to win the 4x400 relay (4:23.04) and placed second in the 100 (12.77) and 300 hurdles (47.02).

The Bruins scored 88 points to place third as a team. Seneca won with 159, Henry-Midland (75) was fourth, and Putnam County (2) was seventh among the seven teams.

Daniella Bumber was a four-event champion for the Timberducks.

She won the 100 (12.62), 200 (26.32) and 400 (56.94) and ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers to win the 4x100 (50.59).

Mitchell, Chambers, Frawley and Piper Roach won the 4x200 (1:50.1) and Frawley won the long jump (5.22 meters).

In the boys meet, Greyson Marincic was a double champ for St. Bede in the 110 hurdles (15.83) and 300 hurdles (42.36).

The Bruins (80) placed fourth as a team, while Henry-Midland (21) was sixth and Putnam County (18) was seventh. Dwight won with 138.5 points.

Also for St. Bede, Kaden Nauman won the 3,200 (10:53.74) and was second in the 800 (2:12.26).

Henry-Midland’s Brecken Pyles placed second in the long jump (6.07m), while Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez was runner-up in the shot put (14.37) and discus (47.72).

At Kewanee: The Bureau Valley boys team won four events and scored 142 points to win Kewanee’s seven-team Brockman Invitational.

Winners for the Storm were Keenyn Richter in the 100 (11.51 seconds), Alex Gallardo in the 800 (2:08.35), Landon Hulsing in the discus (50.16 meters) and Alex Gallardo, Nathan Siri, Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore in the 4x800 (8:41.52).

In the girls meet, Mya Shipp won the 400 (1:02.38) as the Storm tied for second with 97 points.

At Pecatonica: Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio won five events to place fourth among nine teams in the Du-Pec Invitational.

Joel Billhorn won the 400 (52.42) and the long jump (5.71m) for the Clippers, while Damian Bender won the 300 hurdles (45.51), Henry Nichols won the 3,200 (11:02.04) and Kabe Daniels won the 800 (2:10.47).

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 6, Rochelle 3: Kaedin Bond went 2 for 2 with a run to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Rochelle.

Grey Ernat was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs. Jett Hill was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Gavin Kallis was the winning pitcher for L-P (13-9, 5-5 I-8).

St. Bede 11, Putnam County 4: Alan Spencer was 1 for 2 with two sacrifice flies and three RBIs to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Ranbir Saini was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for St. Bede (18-4, 9-3 TCC), while Stuart McGunnigal was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Carson Riva went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Spencer was the winning pitcher, as he allowed four unearned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Drew Carlson and Jacob Furar each had a hit and two RBIs for PC (16-8, 6-7), while Kade Zimmerlein took the loss on the mound.

Hall 8, Riverdale 5: Geno Ferrari was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Port Byron.

Greyson Bickett was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Hall (15-10), while Noah Plym was 1 for 3 and scored two runs.

Plym also threw a complete game to earn the win on the mound.

Earlville 13, Hiawatha 5: Grady Harp went 4 for 4 with a triple and a double, scored four runs and drove in two runs as the Red Raiders won a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Hayden Spoonmore was 1 for 3 with three RBIs for Earlville (7-9, 6-4), while Austin Todd was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.

Easton Fruit was the winning pitcher, as he gave up five unearned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks in five innings.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1: Carson Rowe pitched a complete game, allowing one run on six hits while striking out 10 batters and walking none to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory on the road.

Rowe also went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Henry (5-14, 2-9 TCC), while Evan Culp doubled and scored a run.

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 11, Putnam County 0: Lili McClain went 3 for 3 with a triple and a double, scored three runs and drove in a run as the Bruins won a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Macy Strauch was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for St. Bede (12-9, 8-3 TCC), while Ava Balestri hit a solo home run.

Chipper Rossi threw a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking one.

Myah Richardson and Kennedy Holocker each had a hit for PC (13-12, 5-5), while Holocker took the loss in the circle.

Princeton 21, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Avah Oertel went 3 for 3 with a home run, drove in four runs and scored three runs as the Tigresses rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Reese Reviglio was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Princeton (12-9, 7-2 TRC East), while Addi Parry, Piper Hansen, Samantha Woolley and Neveah Briddick drove in two runs each.

Reese Reviglio earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Ava Eddy went 1 for 2 with a run and also took the loss in the circle for Mendota (2-13, 0-8).

Henry-Senachwine 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2: Brynna Anderson went 4 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs as the Mallards won a Tri-County Conference game on the road.

Kaitlyn Anderson doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run, Rylan Davis was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs.

Harbison also was the winning pitcher for Henry (16-3, 9-2 TCC), as she allowed two unearned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Riverdale 14, Hall 0 (5 inn.): The Red Devils had three hits in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Port Byron.

Brynn Blair was the losing pitcher for Hall (4-18).

West Central 8, Bureau Valley 0: Danni Benavidez had two of the Storm’s five hits in a Lincoln Trail Conference loss in Biggsville.

Carly Reglin was the losing pitcher for BV (13-13, 6-6 LTC).