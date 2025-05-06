May 06, 2025
NewsTribune area baseball leaders

By Kevin Chlum
Alan Spencer (22) of St. Bede pitches on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at St. Bede Academy in Peru.

St. Bede's Alan Spencer (22) throws a pitch during a game this season. Spencer leads the area in pitching record (6-0) and strikeouts (68) and ranks third in ERA (1.32). (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

A look at the baseball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area through Wednesday, April 30.

BATTING AVERAGE

PlayerAverage
Heider (Fieldcrest).500 (25-50)
Reinhardt (Princeton).432 (19-44)
Christiansen (Princeton).429 (24-56)
Stunkel (Putnam County).403 (29-72)
Burr (St. Bede).393 (22-56)
Carlson (Putnam County).393 (22-56)
Philhower (Bureau Valley).392 (29-74)
LaPorte (Princeton).380 (19-50)
Riva (St. Bede).365 (19-52)
Kloepping (Princeton) and Harp (Earlville).364

HOME RUNS

PlayerHome runs
Gross (La Salle-Peru)3
Stunkel (Putnam County)3
Endress (Bureau Valley)3
Burr (St. Bede)2
Pinter (Hall)2
Carlson (Putnam County)2
Mattingly (Putnam County)2
Heider (Fieldcrest)2

TRIPLES

PlayerTriples
Heider (Fieldcrest)4
May (La Salle-Peru)2
Bickett (Hall)2
Pinter (Hall)2
Philhower (Bureau Valley)2
L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)2
Anson (Fieldcrest)2

DOUBLES

PlayerDoubles
Stunkel (Putnam County)12
Mattingly (Putnam County)9
Christiansen (Princeton)8
Foster (Bureau Valley)8
Arzola (La Salle-Peru)7
Heider (Fieldcrest)7
Burr (St. Bede)6
Jablonski (Hall)6
Barkman (Bureau Valley)6

RBIS

PlayerRBIs
Foster (Bureau Valley)28
Taylor (Bureau Valley)25
Burr (St. Bede)24
Philhower (Bureau Valley)24
Jablonski (Hall)22
Mattingly (Putnam County)22
Carlson (Putnam County)20
Helms (Bureau Valley)19
Lott (Princeton)18
Riva and Hermes (St. Bede), Ferrari and Plym (Hall), Endress (Bureau Valley)16

RUNS

PlayerRuns
Endress (Bureau Valley)39
Helms (Bureau Valley)28
Philhower (Bureau Valley)26
Stunkel (Putnam County)24
Heider (Fieldcrest)24
Burr (St. Bede)22
Mattingly (Putnam County)22
Dinges (St. Bede)20
Pinter (Hall)20
Taylor (Bureau Valley)20

STEALS

PlayerSteals
Endress (Bureau Valley)28
Heider (Fieldcrest)22
B. Curran (Hall)19
Helms (Bureau Valley)18
Spoonmore (Earlville)16

PITCHING RECORD

PlayerW-L
Spencer (St. Bede)6-0
Philhower (Bureau Valley)6-1
Helms (Bureau Valley)5-2
Sanbir (St. Bede)4-0
Stunkel (Putnam County)4-1
Carlson (Putnam County)4-1
B. Curran (Hall)4-2

ERA

PlayerERA
Hill (La Salle-Peru)1.20
B. Curran (Hall)1.26
Spencer (St. Bede)1.32
Philhower (Bureau Valley)1.33
Stunkel (Putnam County)1.36
Browder (Earlville)1.64
Jablonski (Hall)2.10
Reinhardt (Princeton)2.14
Forristall (Princeton)2.18
L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)2.33

STRIKEOUTS

PlayerStrikeouts
Spencer (St. Bede)68
Philhower (Bureau Valley)67
Zrust (Hall)66
Stunkel (Putnam County)60
Kallis (La Salle-Peru56
Browder (Earlville)48
Jablonski (Hall)45
Ferrari (St. Bede)42
Mattingly (Putnam County)42
L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)42

TEAM RECORD

TeamOverallConference
Bureau Valley18-46-0 (Lincoln Trail)
St. Bede15-46-3 (Tri-County)
Putnam County15-66-5 (Tri-County)
Hall13-103-3 (Three Rivers East)
La Salle-Peru11-83-4 (Interstate 8)
Princeton9-8-15-3 (Three Rivers East)
Fieldcrest9-93-4 (HOIC)
Earlville4-93-4 (Little Ten)
