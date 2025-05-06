NewsTribune area baseball leaders

A look at the baseball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area through Wednesday, April 30.
BATTING AVERAGE
|Player
|Average
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|.500 (25-50)
|Reinhardt (Princeton)
|.432 (19-44)
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|.429 (24-56)
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|.403 (29-72)
|Burr (St. Bede)
|.393 (22-56)
|Carlson (Putnam County)
|.393 (22-56)
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|.392 (29-74)
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|.380 (19-50)
|Riva (St. Bede)
|.365 (19-52)
|Kloepping (Princeton) and Harp (Earlville)
|.364
HOME RUNS
|Player
|Home runs
|Gross (La Salle-Peru)
|3
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|3
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|3
|Burr (St. Bede)
|2
|Pinter (Hall)
|2
|Carlson (Putnam County)
|2
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|2
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|2
TRIPLES
|Player
|Triples
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|4
|May (La Salle-Peru)
|2
|Bickett (Hall)
|2
|Pinter (Hall)
|2
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|2
|L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)
|2
|Anson (Fieldcrest)
|2
DOUBLES
|Player
|Doubles
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|12
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|9
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|8
|Foster (Bureau Valley)
|8
|Arzola (La Salle-Peru)
|7
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|7
|Burr (St. Bede)
|6
|Jablonski (Hall)
|6
|Barkman (Bureau Valley)
|6
RBIS
|Player
|RBIs
|Foster (Bureau Valley)
|28
|Taylor (Bureau Valley)
|25
|Burr (St. Bede)
|24
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|24
|Jablonski (Hall)
|22
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|22
|Carlson (Putnam County)
|20
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|19
|Lott (Princeton)
|18
|Riva and Hermes (St. Bede), Ferrari and Plym (Hall), Endress (Bureau Valley)
|16
RUNS
|Player
|Runs
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|39
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|28
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|26
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|24
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|24
|Burr (St. Bede)
|22
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|22
|Dinges (St. Bede)
|20
|Pinter (Hall)
|20
|Taylor (Bureau Valley)
|20
STEALS
|Player
|Steals
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|28
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|22
|B. Curran (Hall)
|19
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|18
|Spoonmore (Earlville)
|16
PITCHING RECORD
|Player
|W-L
|Spencer (St. Bede)
|6-0
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|6-1
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|5-2
|Sanbir (St. Bede)
|4-0
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|4-1
|Carlson (Putnam County)
|4-1
|B. Curran (Hall)
|4-2
ERA
|Player
|ERA
|Hill (La Salle-Peru)
|1.20
|B. Curran (Hall)
|1.26
|Spencer (St. Bede)
|1.32
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|1.33
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|1.36
|Browder (Earlville)
|1.64
|Jablonski (Hall)
|2.10
|Reinhardt (Princeton)
|2.14
|Forristall (Princeton)
|2.18
|L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)
|2.33
STRIKEOUTS
|Player
|Strikeouts
|Spencer (St. Bede)
|68
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|67
|Zrust (Hall)
|66
|Stunkel (Putnam County)
|60
|Kallis (La Salle-Peru
|56
|Browder (Earlville)
|48
|Jablonski (Hall)
|45
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|42
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|42
|L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)
|42
TEAM RECORD
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Bureau Valley
|18-4
|6-0 (Lincoln Trail)
|St. Bede
|15-4
|6-3 (Tri-County)
|Putnam County
|15-6
|6-5 (Tri-County)
|Hall
|13-10
|3-3 (Three Rivers East)
|La Salle-Peru
|11-8
|3-4 (Interstate 8)
|Princeton
|9-8-1
|5-3 (Three Rivers East)
|Fieldcrest
|9-9
|3-4 (HOIC)
|Earlville
|4-9
|3-4 (Little Ten)