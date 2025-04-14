NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Kennedy Holocker

Freshman Kennedy Holocker has had a strong start to her varsity softball career at Putnam County.

Last week, Holocker helped the Panthers to a 3-1 week with solid performances at the plate and in the pitching circle.

Holocker was 9 for 13 with five doubles, nine RBIs and seven runs scored while going 1-1 in the circle.

“Kennedy played great last week,” Putnam County coach Adrianna Zeman said. “She was seeing the ball incredibly well at the plate and worked hard in the circle to get the job done. Kennedy is extremely coachable and does an awesome job of making the adjustments needed to be successful for her team. It was great to see it all come together for a successful week for her.”

For her performance, Holocker was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Holocker answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing softball and how did you get into it?

Holocker: I started playing softball when I was 4 of 5 in T-ball. I got into it because my friends played and my dad coached me.

What do you enjoy about playing softball?

Holocker: What I enjoy about playing softball is playing with uplifting teammates who can celebrate good plays and hits together.

What makes you a good softball player?

Holocker: I think what makes me a good softball player is my mindset. I work hard and always push myself to be better.

Besides PC’s field, what is your favorite field you’ve played on?

Holocker: I haven’t played on many different fields this season, but so far Seneca’s has been my favorite.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Holocker: I am superstitious, so my hair is always in a braid, and I always put my right cleat on before my left.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Holocker: One of my top places I want to go is Amsterdam. My mom and I are planning to go there when I graduate high school.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Holocker: I think I could win a strawberry eating contest.

What’s a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Holocker: I could never get tired of watching ‘The Office.’

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Holocker: If I were to get advice from any athlete, it would be [Nebraska’s] Harper Murray. She is a talented volleyball player and is a strong player from her mindset to her work ethic and just her overall skill.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Holocker: I think my individual performance last week was good. I hit the ball well and pitched OK. It makes it easy to play well when our new PC team is starting to really play great and mesh well together.