BV baseball scores 35 runs in doubleheader sweep: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

At Biggsville: Bureau Valley scored 35 runs Saturday to sweep West Central in its opening Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader.

Logan Philhower, Bryce Helms and Drake Taylor each blasted home runs in the first inning of the Storm’s 18-6, five-inning victory in the opener.

Philhower finished 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, Helms was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs and Taylor was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

Blake Foster was 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs at the plate and earned the win on the mound.

In BV’s 17-5, six-inning win in the second game, Foster and Elijah Endress launched home runs.

Foster was 1 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Endress went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs.

Helms was the winning pitcher for the Storm (8-3, 2-0), giving up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

SOFTBALL

At East Peoria: La Salle-Peru split a pair of nonconference games, losing 11-1 in five innings to Illini Bluffs and defeating East Peoria 6-5.

Karmen Piano was 1 for 2 with a run in the first game for the Cavaliers, who had two hits and four errors in the loss.

Callie Mertes took the loss in the circle.

Against East Peoria, Anna Riva hit a home run and a double, drove in two runs and scored a run, Piano was 2 for 4 with two runs and Kelsey Frederick was 1 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs.

Taylor Vescogni was the winning pitcher as she allowed four runs on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings. Claire Boudreau closed out the game, giving up one run on five hits with a strikeout and two walks in two innings.

At Manlius: Bureau Valley swept its first Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader, beating Monmouth United 11-1 and 10-0 with both games being five innings.

In the opener, Kadyn Haage was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs, while Mallery Maubach was 1 for 3 and drove in three runs.

Maubach also earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Sadie Bailey was 1 for 2, walked twice, scored three runs and drove in a run in the second game, while Haage was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.

Carly Reglin threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters and walking none.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

At Moline: IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader with Black Hawk, winning the first game 6-4 and losing the second 10-0 in six innings.

Casey Clennon was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in the opener, while General Schofield was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs.

Payton Harwood threw a complete game, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

In the second game, the Eagles did not have a hit and Matthew Reksnis drew a walk for IVCC’s only base runner. Ethan Plym was the losing pitcher for IVCC (7-16, 3-7 AC).

GIRLS SOCCER

Alleman 10, Princeton 2: The Tigresses lost a nonconference game in Princeton.