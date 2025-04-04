Mendota girls soccer edges Princeton: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 2, Princeton 1: Crystal Garcia scored two goals to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Princeton.

Garcia scored the go-ahead goal on a through ball from Kaley Siemer with six minutes left.

Ariana Sanchez made 12 saves for Mendota.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 9, Midland 7: Britney Trinidad tripled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Kennedy Holocker was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for PC (3-6, 2-2 TCC), while Alexis Margis was 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Myah Richardson was the winning pitcher as she allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Bureau Valley 10, Orion 4: Sadie Bailey was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Orion.

Emily Wright and Abby Jamison each had an RBI and a run for BV (6-3).

Carly Reglin threw a complete game, allowing four runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Earlville 18, Parkview Christian 0 (4 inn.): The Red Raiders drew 11 walks and had five batters hit by pitches in a nonconference win in Earlville.

Bailey Miller had a double and a single, scored three runs and drove in two runs, while Audrey Scherer doubled and had three RBIs and a run.

Addie Scherer was the winning pitcher, throwing a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and a walk.

Seneca 11, Henry-Senachwine 1 (5 inn.): Brynna Anderson doubled and scored the Mallards’ lone run in a Tri-County Conference loss in Henry.

Harper Schrock was 1 for 2 with an RBI for Henry.

Rochelle 17, Mendota 6: Addy Perryman was 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and an RBI as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.

Karson Doyle was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Mendota, while Leah Henkel took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 9, Midland 3: Kade Zimmerlein was 2 for 3 and drove in four runs to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Traxton Mattingly went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for PC (8-0, 4-0 TCC), while Johnathon Stunkel was 1 for 2 and scored three runs.

Stunkel also earned the win on the mound as he gave up three unearned runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Henry-Senachwine 3, Seneca 2: Jacob Miller was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run as the Mallards edged the Fighting Irish in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Ashton Sprague doubled and drove in a run for Henry, while Landon Harbison was 2 for 3 with a run.

Carson Rowe was the winning pitcher as he gave up one run on four hits while striking out 12 and walking none in 6 2/3 innings.

Parkview Christian 6, Earlville 2: Aaden Browder went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.

James Henne took the loss on the mound for Earlville (1-5).

BOYS TENNIS

La Salle-Peru 4, Princeton 1: The Cavaliers swept the singles matches and won two of three doubles matches to earn the victory.

Nick Olivero won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while John Crane won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.

In doubles, L-P’s Jackson Sellett and Riley Cetwinski won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Alton Beck and Diego Mondragon won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.

Princeton’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason were 4-6, 7-6, 10-4 winners.

Mendota 3, Dixon 2: The Trojans won both singles matches and won at No. 1 doubles as Mendota edged the Dukes in Dixon.

Cameron Escatel won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Aden Tillman was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 2.

Harlan Gallagher and Alex Holland won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 doubles.

TRACK & FIELD

At Kewanee: The Mendota girls won five events and placed third in a five-team meet.

Mariyah Elam won the 100-meter hurdles (16.95 seconds), high jump (1.65 meters) and triple jump (10.13m) and ran with Aby Buettner, Kate Strouss and Christionah Brown to win the 4x200 (1:58.65).

Buettner also won the long jump (4.94m).

The Mendota boys finished fourth as Sebastian Carlos won the 400 (51.81 seconds), and Anthony Kelson won the 1,600 (4:46.15).

At Morrison: The Hall girls finished third in a four-team meet.

Natalia Zamora won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.19 seconds for the Red Devils, while Isabella Templeton won the high jump by clearing 1.27 meters.

In the boys meet, Hall’s Joesph Perez cleared 1.8 meters to win the high jump, and the Red Devils finished fourth.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Highland 9-10, IVCC 5-1: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Freeport.

In IVCC’s 9-5 loss in the opener, Ava Lambert was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI and Emma Augustine was 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Shae Simons took the loss in the circle.

Augustine was 2 for 3 with a double in IVCC’s 10-1, five-inning loss in the second game, while Kara Staley was the losing pitcher for IVCC (10-8, 7-5 AC).