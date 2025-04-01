Henry softball shuts out Hall: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 6, Hall 0: Bella Williams went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Lauren Harbison was 1 for 3 with two runs for Henry (4-0), while Harper Schrock scored two runs.

Rylan Davis and Rachel Eckert combined for the shutout. Davis allowed three hits, struck out five batters and walked none, while Eckert gave up one hit and struck out two with no walks.

Kailey Edwards had a double for Hall (0-7), while Brynn Blair was the losing pitcher.

Earlville 12, West Carroll 2: The Red Raiders earned a nonconference in Savanna.

Marquette 12, Princeton 10: Izzy Gibson went 4 for 4, smacked two home runs, hit a double, drove in five runs and scored three runs as the Tigresses lost a nonconference game in Ottawa.

Avah Oertel was 3 for 4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs for Princeton (2-3), while Samantha Woolley doubled and drove in two runs.

Reese Reviglio took the loss in the circle.

Kewanee 5, Bureau Valley 2: The Storm allowed three runs in the seventh inning in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Emily Wright went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for BV (5-3), while Ali Carrington was 2 for 3 with a run.

Carly Reglin threw a complete game, allowing five runs on nine hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Plano 16, Mendota 15: Leah Henkel was 5 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs as the Trojans came up short in a nonconference game in Plano.

Ava Eddy was 3 for 6 with three runs and an RBI, while Cassie Gonzalez was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Henkel took the loss for Mendota.

IVC 13, Putnam County 1 (5 inn.): Myah Richardson doubled and scored a run as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Valeria Villagomez was 1 for 3 and drove in a run for PC (1-6), while Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Mendota 10, Plano 4: Brody Hartt tripled, doubled, drove in four runs and scored two runs to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Braiden Freeman went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs for Mendota (4-1), while Esten Otero was 1 for 2 and scored two runs.

Colin Coss allowed one unearned run on no hits with a strikeout and two walks in 2⅓ innings of relief and Otero threw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit with two strikeouts and a walk.

Earlville 7, West Carroll 3 (8 inn.): The Red Raiders earned their first victory of the season by scoring four runs in the top of the eighth inning in a nonconference game in Savanna.

Grady Harp was 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for Earlville 1-3, while Declan Brennan was 2 for 4 with and Hayden Spoonmore was 1 for 3 with two runs.

Aaden Browder pitched seven innings, giving up three runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Brennan threw a scoreless, hitless eighth with two strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.

Fieldcrest 12, Bloomington Central Catholic 4: Tyler Serna was 3 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Wenona.

Jordan Heider was 1 for 2, scored three runs and drove in a run for Fieldcrest (4-3), while Drew Overocker doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs.

Heider was the winning pitcher as he allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks in 6⅔ innings.

Newman 11, Bureau Valley 1 (5 inn.): Drake Taylor was 1 for 2 and drove in the Storm’s only run in a nonconference loss in Sterling.

Elijah Endress was the losing pitcher for BV (5-2).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 1-6, Kishwaukee 0-4: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.

Shae Simons threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks to lead IVCC to a 1-0 win in the opener. Maddy Pangrcic was 2 for 3 and Emma Augustine went 1 for 3 and scored the game’s only run.

The Eagles scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 6-4 win in the second game.

Paxton Stunkel was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, while Kylee Moore was 2 for 2 with a double and a run.

Kara Staley was the winning pitcher for IVCC (6-8, 5-3) with two scoreless innings.