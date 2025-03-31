NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Johnathon Stunkel

The Putnam County baseball team is off to a strong start to the season, and Johnathon Stunkel has played a key role in the early success.

During last week’s 3-0 start to the season, Stunkel earned pitching wins against Hall in the season opener and Delavan. He also went 3 for 4 with a home run against Gardner-South Wilmington and was 2 for 3 with an RBI against Delavan.

“Johnathon did it all for us last week,” PC coach Chris Newsome said. “Anytime you can collect two wins on the mound and hit .500 at the plate, you’re having a good week of baseball. The kid works hard and is deserving of the athlete of the week honor.”

For his performance, Stunkel was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Stunkel answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing baseball and how did you get into it?

Stunkel: I don’t remember a time without baseball. I started playing t-ball at the age of 3 and started travel ball at 8. I got into baseball because everyone around me played. Older cousins and siblings helped me grow a passion for the game.

What do you enjoy about playing baseball?

Stunkel: Competing, winning and being part of a team with guys that I grew up with.

What makes you a good baseball player?

Stunkel: The time put in outside of just practice and the mentality and focus it takes to play the game of baseball.

Besides PC’s field, what is your favorite field to play on?

Stunkel: Playing on bigger stadiums like Dozer Park.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Stunkel: No superstitions, but I go through a stretching and arm care routine before games.

Who is your favorite MLB player?

Stunkel: Don’t have a favorite. Don’t follow the MLB much.

Where is your favorite place to eat on the way home from a road trip and what do you get?

Stunkel: My favorite place to stop and eat would be Culver’s and I always get the chicken sandwich.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Stunkel: If I were to travel anywhere, I would go to Minnesota to go fishing.

What is your most played song recently?

Stunkel: ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns ‘N Roses.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Stunkel: I feel I played well both ends. I provided a lot of strikes on the mound for my defense to make plays and located pitches well to limit hard hits. I feel I saw pitches well from a hitter’s standpoint and put good swings on the ball.