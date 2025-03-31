2024-25 NewsTribune Boys Basketball All-Area Team

A look at the top boys basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024-25 season.

FIRST TEAM

Landon Hulsing

Landon Hulsing, sr., F, Bureau Valley: Hulsing was a double-double machine as he averaged 14.8 points, which was ninth in the area, 11.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, which both ranked second. He helped the Storm to an 11-0 Lincoln Trail Conference title in their first year in the league. He was first-team All-LTC.

Noah LaPorte

Noah LaPorte, sr., F, Princeton: The 2024-25 NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year ended his career as one of the Tigers’ all-time greats. He broke the school career scoring record with 1,616 points. He led the area in points (20.3 ppg) and rebounds (12 rpg) and also ranked top 10 in assists (3 apg). He led the Tigers to a third straight sectional final appearance. LaPorte was unanimous All-Three Rivers East and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All State third team.

Fieldcrest senior Eddie Lorton (Kevin Hieronymus)

Eddie Lorton, sr., G, Fieldcrest: Lorton had a strong senior season to lead the Knights to an area-best 23 wins. He ranked fourth in the area in scoring at 16.5 points per game, was tied for second in steals (2.2 per game) and was 10th in rebounds (5.8 per game). Lorton was Colmone Classic MVP and All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team.

Marion Persich

Marion Persich, fr., G/F, La Salle-Peru: Persich was an all-round talent for the regional champion Cavaliers. He led the team in scoring (13.1 ppg), rebounds (6.8 rpg), steals (1.4 spg) and blocks (0.5 bpg) and tied for the lead in assists (2.4 apg). He was voted honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Cole Tillman

Cole Tillman, fr., G, Mendota: Tillman made a big impact as a freshman, helping the Trojans go from 14-19 to 22-9 and their first conference championship in nearly 30 years. He was second in the area in scoring at 17 points per game and assists at 4 per game and also averaged 6 rebounds per game. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Bilhorn, sr., F, LaMoille

Mikey Hartman, sr., G, La Salle-Peru

Jordan Heider, sr., G, Fieldcrest

Jordan Reinhardt, sr., G, Princeton

Wyatt West, sr., F, Hall

HONORABLE MENTION

Braden Curran, jr., G, Hall; Elijah Endress, sr., G, Bureau Valley; Gino Ferrari, jr., G, St. Bede; Jayden Fulkerson, sr., G, Princeton; Cam Kelly, sr., G, Mendota; Brayden Klein, sr., G, LaMoille; Carson Rowe, jr., G, Henry-Senachwine, Nick Olivero, sr., G, Aden Tillman, jr., G, Mendota; La Salle-Peru; Adam Waite, sr., C, Earlville