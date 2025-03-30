2024-25 NewsTribune Girls Basketball All-Area Team

A look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024-25 season.

FIRST TEAM

Kaitlyn Anderson

Kaitlyn Anderson, sr., F, Henry-Senachwine: Anderson was a double-double machine for the Mallards as she averaged 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She was second in the area in scoring and led the area in rebounding. Anderson also ranked in the top 10 in the area with 2.9 steals per game and averaged 1.1 assists per game. Anderson reached 1,000 career points this season. She was voted first-team All-Tri-County Conference.

Keighley Davis (Scott Anderson)

Keighley Davis, jr., F, Princeton: Davis was one of the most well-rounded players in the area, ranking top 10 in the area in points (13.7 per game), rebounds (8 per game), assists (2.8 per game), steals (3.4 per game) and blocks (0.7 per game). Davis eclipsed 1,000 career points with another season still to play. She was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Camryn Driscoll (Scott Anderson)

Camryn Driscoll, jr., G, Princeton: Driscoll was the top scoring option for the Tigresses at 13.9 points per game, which ranked third in the area. She also was among the area’s top defenders with 3.6 steals per game, which ranked third, along with averaging 2.2 assists per game. She was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour poses for a photo on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Fieldcrest High School. Gochanour is the NewsTribune's 2024-2025 girls basketball player of the year. (Scott Anderson)

Macy Gochanour, jr., G, Fieldcrest: The 2024-25 NewsTribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year was by far the area’s best scorer this season, averaging 20.8 points per game, which was 6.5 points more per game than No. 2 player on the area leaderboard. She also ranked top 10 in the area in assists (2.4 per game) and steals (2.4 per game). She was first-team All-Heart of Illinois Conference and honorable mention All-HOIC Defensive Team.

Brie Ruppert

Brie Ruppert, jr., F, La Salle-Peru: Ruppert was a strong inside presence for the Cavaliers as she averaged 10.8 points, 6.9 rebounds per game and 0.6 blocks per game, which all ranked top 10 in the area. Ruppert was voted All-Interstate 8 Conference.

SECOND TEAM

Savannah Bray, jr., F, St. Bede

Libby Endress, so., G, Bureau Valley

Pru Mangan, jr., F, Fieldcrest

Lili McClain, jr., G, St. Bede

Ella Sterling, sr., F, Hall

HONORABLE MENTION

Ava Eddy, sr., G; Ashlyn Ehm, sr., F, St. Bede; Lauren Harbison, sr., G, Henry-Senachwine; Brooke Helms, fr., G, Bureau Valley; Paige Jesse, sr., G, Princeton; Charlie Pellegrini, jr., G, Hall; Elli Sines, sr., G, La Salle-Peru; Maggie Spratt, sr., F, Putnam County; TeriLynn Timmerman, so., G, Fieldcrest; Kennedy Wozniak, sr., G