H-M’s Daniella Bumber wins 400 at Top Times: Friday’s NewsTribune/BCR roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Bloomington: Henry-Midland junior Daniella Bumber ran to three top five finishes Friday at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Bumber won the 400-meter dash in 57.36 seconds, placed third in the 60 in 7.82 seconds and finished fourth in the 200 in 26.02 seconds. All three were personal record times.

St. Bede junior Lily Bosnich was the runner-up in the 60 hurdles in a PR of 9.3 seconds. She also finished ninth in the 200 (26.85) and 13th in the 400 (1:02.14).

Henry-Midland junior Taylor Frawley leapt 5.05 meters to place seventh in the long jump.

In the boys meet, Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett was the top area finisher as he took seventh in the triple jump at 12.71 meters. Bureau Valley’s Justin Moon was ninth in the event at 12.5.

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez finished eighth in the shot put with a toss of 15.21 meters.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 15, Rock Falls (4 inn.): Mackenzie Chamberlain smacked a grand slam as the Cavaliers cruised to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

She finished 2 for 2 with five RBIs.

Callie Mertes was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. She also threw a one-hitter for L-P (5-2), striking out four batters and walking three.

Bureau Valley 7, Hall 5: Emily Wright went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Kadyn Haage was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for BV (4-2), while Carly Reglin went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Reglin also threw a complete game with nine strikeouts to earn the win.

Caroline Morris was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Hall (0-6), while Brynn Blair took the loss in then circle.

Geneseo 13, Princeton 10: Samantha Woolley was 4 for 5 with two RBIs as the Tigresses lost a nonconference game in Princeton.

Ellie Harp went 1 for 3, drove in three runs and scored a run for Princeton (2-2),

BASEBALL

Hall 15, Bureau Valley 7: Jaxon Pinter launched a grand slam as part of an eight-run first inning to propel the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Noah Plym went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for Hall (4-3), while Hunter Edgcomb was 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Plym also earned the win on the mound as he gave up two unearned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings of relief.

Blake Foster was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for BV (3-1), while Elijah Endress was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Bryce Helms took the loss on the mound.

At Jacksonville: Fieldcrest went 1-1 at the Jacksonville Invite, beating Stillman Valley 2-1 and losing to Jacksonville 9-2.

Against Stillman, Tyler Serna was the winning pitcher as he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out 12 and walking two. Layten Gerdes drove in a run and scored a run.

Against Jacksonville, Eli Gerdes tripled, scored a run and drove in a run. Layten Gerdes took the loss on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

Streator 4, La Salle-Peru 3: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Streator.