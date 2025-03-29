2024-25 NewsTribune Girls Bowling All-Area Team

The La Salle-Peru girls bowling team placed fifth at the state tournament this season. (Photo provided by L-P girls bowling)

Here’s a look at the top girls bowlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2024-25 season.

Maddy Fabish

Maddy Fabish, St. Bede, jr.: Fabish led the area with a 201.5 average, up from 184 last season. She won the Cavalier Classic and Kewanee Invitational and placed second in the Dixon Regional. Fabish, who had a 279 high game, was St. Bede’s MVP.

Kaitlyn Miller

Kaitlyn Miller, La Salle-Peru, so.: Miller was fifth on the team in average at 175.9 and was strong in tournaments, placing eighth at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and ninth in the Cavalier Classic.

Kamryn Oscepinski

Kamryn Oscepinski, La Salle-Peru, jr.: The 2024-25 NewsTribune Girls Bowler of the Year shined in the postseason as she placed ninth at the Oregon Sectional and eighth at state to become the third L-P bowler to earn a state medal. She had a 185.6 average, rolled a 300 game and placed third in the Cavalier Classic.

Camryn Perra

Camryn Perra, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Perra was second on the team and third in the area with a 188.4 average. She won the Morris Invite, placed third in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and finished a team-best sixth at the Dixon Regional as L-P won the title.

Anna Ricci

Anna Ricci, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Ricci was strong throughout the season as she led the team in average (195.5), finished first in the Interstate 8 Conference individual season standings, won the I-8 tournament and placed eighth in the Dixon Regional to help L-P win the team title.

Leah Ricci

Leah Ricci, La Salle-Peru, so.: Ricci was a solid scorer for the Cavs, averaging 182.2. She placed fourth at the Oregon Invite, ninth in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and 10th at the Cavalier Classic. She helped L-P win the Dixon Regional by placing ninth individually.