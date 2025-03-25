2024-25 NewsTribune Boys Bowling All-Area Team

The L-P boys bowling team placed third at the Minooka Regional this season. (Photo provided by Melissa Olivero)

Here’s a look at the top boys bowlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2024-25 season.

Haiden Ator

Haiden Ator, St. Bede, sr.: Ator led the Bruins with a 195.5 average, which ranked third in the area. He placed third in the Cavalier Classic and had a 690 high game. Ator rolled a 1,134 series at the Minooka Regional to advance to the sectional.

Paxton Bauer

Paxton Bauer, Mendota, jr.: The 2024-25 NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year had a strong finish to the season, placing eighth at the Kaneland Regional and fourth at the Oregon Sectional to qualify for state. He had a 197 average, a 287 high game and a pair of 700 series.

Alex Holland

Alex Holland, Mendota, jr.: Holland led the area in average at 209. He had 15 600 series, three 700 series and a 267 high game. He had two top-five tournament finishes and placed 15th at the Kaneland Regional to earn an individual sectional berth.

Aiden McCray

Aiden McCray, La Salle-Peru, so.: McCray finished second on the Cavaliers with a 190 average. He was honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference and finished 12th at the Cavalier Classic. McCray helped L-P earn a team sectional berth.

Kooper Novak

Kooper Novak, Mendota, jr.: Novak was a strong No. 3 bowler for the Trojans with a 190 average. He rolled 11 600 series and had a 257 high game. He helped Mendota finish 10-4 in dual meets.

Emmerson Vasquez

Emerson Vasquez, La Salle-Peru, jr.: Vasquez led the Cavaliers with a 191 average. He had a 672 high series and a 266 high game. Vasquez, who was All-Interstate 8 Conference, rolled a team-best 1,184 at the Minooka Regional to help L-P earn a team sectional berth.