L-P softball earns first win: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 13, Morton 8: Karmen Piano went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI to help the Cavaliers to their first win of the season Saturday in a nonconference game in Morton.

Mackenzie Chamberlain tripled and drove in three runs for L-P (1-2), while Callie Mertes doubled and scored three runs.

Claire Boudreau pitched three innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking none.

Bureau Valley 14, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): Sadie Bailey went 4 for 4 with a triple, four runs and an RBI as the Storm cruised to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Kadyn Haage went 2 for 4 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs for BV (3-0), while Carly Reglin doubled three times and drove in three runs.

Reglin also earned the win in the circle as she allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked none in a complete game.

Alexis Margis doubled for one of PC’s three hits, while Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 4, Pekin 3: Jacob Gross went 2 for 3 with an RBI and earned the win on the mound as the Cavaliers won in the IVC Showcase in Chillicothe.

Adrian Arzola tripled and scored a run for L-P (2-1).

Putnam County 5, Delavan 3: Johnathon Stunkel went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Panthers improved to 3-0 with a nonconference victory in Granville.

Stunkel also earned the win on the mound as he gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings, while Max Poole was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs.

Bureau Valley 10, Rock Falls 1: The Storm scored nine runs in the third inning en route to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Blake Foster was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for BV (2-0), while Bryce Helms earned the win on the mound.

Eureka 5, Hall 3: Greyson Bickett was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs as the Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Eureka.

Luke Bryant doubled and scored a run for Hall (2-2), while Izzaq Zrust took the loss in the circle.

GIRLS SOCCER

Orion-Sherrard 7, Mendota 1: Noemi Arteaga scored the lone goal for the Trojans as they opened the season with a loss in Orion.

Pekin 8, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants lost their season opener in DePue.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 6-7, Highland 4-8: The Eagles split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Freeport, winning the opener 6-4 and losing the second game 8-7.

General Schofield had a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run in the opener, while Ethan Plym earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.

In the second game, Nolan VanDuzer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for IVCC (5-8), while Sam Hollerman took the loss in relief.

TRACK & FIELD

At Monmouth: Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll won the 400-meter dash in 1:00.34 at Galesburg’s Silver Streaks Last Chance Invite at Monmouth College.

Driscoll also placed second in the 60 in 8.15 seconds, while teammate Ashlynn Weber was second in the triple jump at 10 meters.

In the boys meet, Cade Odell was the Tigers’ top finisher as he was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 14.8 meters.

At Normal: Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez placed sixth in the shot put at the Cogdal Invite at Illinois State University with a toss of 14.9 meters.

At Bloomington: Amboy co-op had two sixth-place finishers in the Clinton Invite at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Olivea Glasper was sixth in the shot put (10.43 meters) and Jillian Anderson was sixth in the high jump (1.47 meters).