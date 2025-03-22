Jacob Gross hits two homers to lead L-P to win: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 17, Monmouth-Roseville 1 (5 inn.): Jacob Gross went 3 for 5, smacked two home runs and finished with six RBIs and three runs Friday to help the Cavaliers to their first victory of the season in a nonconference game in the IVC Showcase in Chillicothe.

Jackson Piecha was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs for L-P (1-1), Adrian Arzola went 3 for 4 with two runs and and RBI and Brevyn Vogel was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Tyler Spelich earned the win as he gave up an unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks in three innings.

Hall 11, Alleman 3: The Red Devils exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning as they cruised to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Gino Ferrari doubled, scored two runs and drove in two runs, while Jack Jablonski, Jack Curran and Noah Plym each had two RBIs.

Plym earned the win on the mound for Hall (2-1) as he gave up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Bureau Valley 9, Amboy 3: Logan Philhower went 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Blake Foster went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Drake Taylor was 2 for 4 and scored three runs.

Philhower started on the mound for BV (1-0) and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and two walks. Elijah Endress threw a scoreless inning, giving up no hits with three strikeouts and one walk, while Taylor tossed two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

Sterling 12, Princeton 11: The Tigers opened the season with a walkoff loss in a nonconference game in Sterling.

Nolan Kloepping was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, while Will Lott tripled, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Jordan Reinhardt took the loss on the mound.

Heyworth 15, Henry-Senachwine 4 (5 inn.): Caleb Wiesbrock went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in their season opener in Henry.

Carson Rowe was 2 for 3 with a run and also took the loss on the mound.

South Beloit 4, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders managed three hits in a nonconference loss in Earlville.

Aden Browder took the loss on the mound for Earlville (0-3).

SOFTBALL

Princeton 14, IVC 4: Izzy Gibson and Keely Lawson and Ellie Harp each homered as the Tigresses rolled to a victory in their season opener in Chillicothe.

Harp went 2 for 4 with five RBIs and Avah Oertel was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run.

Reese Reviglio earned the win in relief as she gave up two runs on four hits in two innings.

Bureau Valley 9, Amboy 3: Kloey Trujillo doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Danni Benavidez was 2 for 3 and scored three runs for BV (2-0).

Mallery Maubach earned the win in the circle as she allowed three unearned runs on six hits while striking out eight batters and walking one in a complete game.

Earlville 4, South Beloit 3: Addie Scherer doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

She also had two singles and a run, while striking out 11 batters.

Audrey Scherer had two singles and scored a pair of runs for Earlville (2-1), while Sam Knauf doubled and drove in two runs.

Marengo 6, La Salle-Peru 1: Karmen Piano doubled for the Cavaliers’ lone hit in a nonconference loss in La Salle.

Mackenzie Chamberlain drew a bases-loaded walk to score Anna Riva for L-P’s lone run. Taylor Vescogni took the loss in the circle for the Cavs (0-2).

At Jacksonville: Hall dropped a pair of games in the Jacksonville Jamboree, losing 12-7 to Jacksonville and 11-1 to Altamont.

Against Jacksonville, Ava Delphi tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run, while Brynn Blair took the loss in the circle.

Hall did not have a hit against Altamont. Caroline Morris drove in the Red Devils’ lone run with a groundout. Charlie Pellegrini took the loss in the circle for Hall (0-3).

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Bureau Valley won a pair of relays as the Storm placed second in the eight-team Newman Invite at the Westwood Complex.

Keenyn Richter, Andrew Roth, Justin Moon and Rhiley Pinter won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:41.89, while Alex Gallardo, Adrian Gallardo, Nathan Siri and Maddox Moore won the 4x800 in 8:59.57.

Moon also won the triple jump with a leap of 12.6 meters.

For St. Bede, which placed seventh, Greyson Marincic won the 60 hurdles in 8.89 seconds.