Mendota advances to regional semis: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 50, Aurora Central Catholic 29: Cole Tillman scored 17 points Monday to lead the No. 5-seeded Trojans to a victory over the No. 12 Chargers in a Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal in Mendota.

Cam Kelly contributed 12 points for Mendota (22-8), which advances to play No. 4 Princeton (18-12).

Forreston 68, LaMoille 35: Brayden Klein scored 20 points as the No. 14-seeded Lions lost to the No. 3 Cardinals in a Class 1A Amboy Regional quarterfinal in Forreston.

Tyler Billhorn added 13 points and nine rebounds for LaMoille (7-24).

Serena 46, Earlville 30: Easton Fruit scored 10 points as the No. 9-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 6 Huskers in a Class 1A Marquette Regional quarterfinal in Serena.

Gavin Guelde and Grady Harp had seven points each for Earlville (13-19), while Adam Waite contributed six points and eight rebounds.

Peoria Christian 71, Putnam County 29: The No. 16-seeded Panthers lost to the No. 1 Chargers in a Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional quarterfinal in Peoria.

Brimfield 58, Henry-Senachwine 43: The No. 15-seeded Mallards lost to the No. 4 Indians in a Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional quarterfinal in Brimfield.

Annawan 60, DePue 22: The No. 16-seeded Little Giants lost to the No. 2 Braves in a Class 1A Amboy Regional quarterfinal in Annawan.