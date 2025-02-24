NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: LaMoille’s Brayden Klein

Senior Brayden Klein has been a key contributor for the LaMoille boys basketball team throughout his career.

Last week, his efforts paid off with a career milestone when he scored 18 points against IMSA to eclipse 1,000 for his career. Klein also had a 24-point effort in an overtime win over St. Bede.

“Brayden comes to play every single night,” LaMoille coach Chance Blumhorst said. “He’s one of our hardest workers and fiercest competitors who hates to lose. He’s done a great job recently at finding what works for him each night. It’s really nice to see all the work he’s put in over the years pay off on the court.”

For his performance, Klein was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Klein answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Klein: I started playing basketball when I was in fifth grade and what got me into basketball was watching Michael Jordan highlights with my dad.

What do you like about playing basketball?

Klein: It was just a competitive sport that I always like. I’m a very competitive person so it’s been a way for me to show my competitiveness.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Klein: I think what makes me a good player is my competitiveness and my hard work. I’m so competitive that I’m willing to work hard for it.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Klein: My favorite sports memory is winning a football state championship both my junior and senior years.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against in any sport?

Klein: The best athlete I’ve played against has to be Eddie Jones. We played on the same football team and have a lot of respect for each other and even though we are friends it’s almost like a rivalry with him when we play basketball.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Klein: Probably Italy because of the food.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Klein: I don’t know if I’d win but love chicken wings.

What is your dream job?

Klein: Lineman.

What is your most played song recently?

Klein: ‘Scotty Doesn’t Know’ is my most recently played song.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Klein: The St. Bede game was, I believe, my best game this season. I knew that I would have to be focused in right at the tipoff. But in the end I think what benefited me was being able to keep motivation throughout the entirety of the game and play my style of basketball. The IMSA game was actually more difficult because I knew if I thought about getting 1,000 points I wouldn’t achieve it, but the less I thought about that the better I played.